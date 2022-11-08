Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot. Items to be collected include computers, cell...
eenews.net
World’s first zero-emission gas plant announced in Texas
Net Power LLC announced plans Monday to build the world’s first utility-scale gas power plant with carbon capture, which it said would generate electricity with close to zero emissions. Construction on the roughly 300-megawatt project will start during the third quarter of 2024 near Odessa, Texas, according to the...
Chick-Fil-A Set To Open It’s 8th Store Here in Midland Odessa This Thursday!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one on the way here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!
Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway
ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
Damaged lines impacting 911 calls in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Emergency Dispatch Department non-emergency numbers are currently down. AT&T is currently working to correct the problem. Earlier today, a fiber line was cut, and technicians said it could be as late as tomorrow morning before repairs can be completed. Because of the damage, anyone with a landline will […]
cbs7.com
Local program aims to improve life for veterans
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As we head toward veterans day, the Permian Warrior Partnership program is dedicated to improve life for veterans and their families in the Permian Basin. The Permian Warrior partnership’s goal is to connect veterans and their families with resources like housing, higher education, employment, health and more....
cbs7.com
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
cbs7.com
Crash causes lane closure on S. FM 1788
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says the North and Southbound lanes of S. FM 1788 are closed due to a crash. Officers with the Midland Police Department are working a crash in the 5800 block of S. FM 1788. This is around five miles south of Interstate 20. Both the north and southbound lanes of FM 1788 are closed to traffic.
Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?
It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
Midland’s next mayor discusses priorities for the Tall City
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Lori Blong says she’s ready to get down to business and will start by getting the city of Midland back to the basics. “I want to sit down with the council and talk about what the big priorities are right now, and what we see as the […]
16-Year-Old Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Odessa Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the 2100 block of East 42nd Street. The officials reported that a teenager was attempting to walk across 42nd Street when she was struck by the vehicle.
cbs7.com
Ector County crash sends three to hospital
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
cbs7.com
ECISD seventh grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD police arrested a Nimitz 7th-grade girl Wednesday afternoon after she told another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it. The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds...
cbs7.com
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
cbs7.com
Fatal hit and run in Andrews County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Andrews County. The crash occurred around 12:32 PM on SH 176 about 15 miles east of Andrews. A red 2006 Ford...
This Texas Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Midland man killed in Tuesday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A pedestrian killed Tuesday evening has been identified as Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland. Around 7:35 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Farm to Market Road 715 and County Road 120. Investigators said Meza was walking north on FM 715 and failed […]
cbs7.com
