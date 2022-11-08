Read full article on original website
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Avian flu impacting supply of whole, fresh turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The aisles of Sofo’s Italian Market are packed with produce. At the registers, they’re ringing up the goods. However, in a few weeks, one key ingredient may be in short supply. “Seems like there’s always a little bit of a question on availability, but...
Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beautiful weather during the late fall brings people outside to rake leaves and get them out of their gutters. But if you’re not careful, bad things can happen. “If you just stop, take some time, plan out the activity, make sure that you’re doing it...
Placing Bets with Ramona Collins
Female jazz vocalist Ramona Col- lins has been performing in Toledo for 54 years. Collins joined the music scene through her mother, Alice (Collins) Carter’s influence. Her mother was a jazz singer and pianist who encouraged her daughter to sing to overcome her. shyness. Although recently retired from her...
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk
GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Village of Gibsonburg is continuing its holiday tradition of hosting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk next month. The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The 5K run an walk will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town Hall on N. Webster Street.
Jake & Cooper's Bark Park to be announced Thursday in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — A new dog park will celebrate its grand opening in the spring of 2023 in Oregon. Jake & Cooper's Bark Park will be officially announced at 3 p.m. Thursday at 2960 Pickle Rd., the entrance to the Eastern Community YMCA. The new park sits on 2.3...
Finds in the 419 - Arrowwood Archery Range
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks takes aim at Arrowwood Archery Range in Bowling Green. Visit Wood County Park District to more information. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
60-year-old vet marches from Toledo to Ann Arbor for veteran suicide awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio — Veterans Day is Friday, and 60-year-old Toledo veteran Kelly Haskin is walking 50 miles with a military backpack across state lines to Ann Arbor as part of the Ruck March to raise awareness for veteran suicide. The march was created to call attention to veteran suicides...
Fremont City Schools income tax renewal voted down
FREMONT, Ohio — After election day, Fremont City Schools is potentially losing about $9 million a year in its operating budget. Fremont voters denied the renewal of a 1 1/4 percent income tax that was first approved in 2002. That income tax brought in an average of $9 million a year, representing 20% of FCS' operating budget.
RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
CareNet provide’s Northwest Ohioans with free assistance with Marketplace and Medicaid enrollment
Toledo/Lucas County CareNet’s licensed and certified navigators can provide free assistance to any northwest Ohioan enrolling in federal Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid health plans. Marketplace open enrollment for 2023 plans is from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023 and residents need to enroll by December 15, 2022 for coverage to start January 1, 2023.
Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods to hold second town hall meeting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding its second town hall meeting Wednesday. The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church. Organizers say this event is part of an ongoing series of coalition meetings...
Home heating dangers, safety tips as winter approaches
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13abc, “The biggest thing is carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”. And it’s a huge concern when it comes to heating your home in the winter. “Furnaces, hot water tanks, anything that is operated...
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
Hal and Diane Hawk to host free Veterans Day Lunch at Jet Express
For the second year, Crown Battery and Hal and Diane Hawk want to honor local veterans with a free Veterans Day Lunch. Any veteran and a family member or friend can enjoy a free meal provided by the heralded Bistro 163 in Port Clinton. The Veterans Day Lunch will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Jet Express Island Port Bar & Grill by the Port Clinton drawbridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
BG church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a sloppy Joe sandwich, vegetable, fruit cup and a cookie. The food...
The Best Breweries In Toledo, Ohio
Toledo is a city located in the Western Tip of Ohio, near Lake Erie. Toledo is a popular tourist destination thanks to its significant representation of Spanish culture. Additionally, the city center has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1986, drawing in plenty of tourism for the area and making Toledo a top location.
