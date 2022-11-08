Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Nebraskans pass Voter ID, minimum wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans passed both of the state’s ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Initiative No. 432, to require Voter ID, passed handily. Initiative No. 433, to raise Nebraska’s minimum wage, passed solidly. For: 58% or 361,705 votes. Against: 42% or 258,787 votes. Voters across the state also...
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
klkntv.com
Access to safe and legal abortions in Nebraska could be decided by voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Members of Save IVF Nebraska have revealed a ballot initiative aimed at keeping abortions safe and legal in our state is in the works. They say Nebraskans can’t leave it up to the legislature to protect a woman’s right to choose, given early midterm results.
Nebraska Voters Approve $15 Minimum Wage
The Republican-led state joins a list of mostly Democratic states on a path to $15 per hour.
Sioux City Journal
As polls close in Nebraska, first results reflect early votes
All the votes are in. Now it's time to count. Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., an end point to a long campaign season marked by a contentious Republican primary in the governor's race and back-to-back showdowns pitting Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks in elections to represent the 1st Congressional District.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
WOWT
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Anchor Dave Zawilinski and Political Reporter Brian Mastre give updates on the results of Tuesday's biggest local, state, and national races. Election 2022: Nebraska governors seat up for grabs. Updated: 8 hours ago. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Election 2022: Election security. Updated: 8...
knopnews2.com
Election Day 2022: Nebraska Secretary of State says election process is secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recent Nebraska elections have been among the most secure in the nation. And Tuesday’s election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. The secretary of state for each state is in charge of the elections. In the last couple of years, much of the dispute...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
1011now.com
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
Daily Nebraskan
UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature
With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Republicans appear to have enough votes to ban abortions & more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Legislature appears to have a filibuster-proof majority. Republicans have claimed 33 of its 49 seats as of the latest vote count in the 2022 General Election. “The red wave did happen in Nebraska,” said Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska GOP. Kevin...
1011now.com
Experian, T-Mobile to pay Nebraskans $139,000
Capt. Max Hubka tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets. Meet Cheeto! You can meet him when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska lawmakers question $131 million fund built with unused public assistance money
A state fund holding money intended to help Nebraska families in poverty has topped $131 million this year, despite past claims by state officials that they had plans to use the money. Stephanie Beasley, director of Children and Family Services for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the...
News Channel Nebraska
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the yard during their time outdoors. He helps them get to the prison’s medical wing to pick up their daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,”...
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
doniphanherald.com
Voter ID on the ballot, but Nebraska Legislature would determine details of the law
On Tuesday, Nebraskans will be asked whether they want to change the state constitution to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot in all future elections. But what will constitute a valid form of photo ID and how voters will be required to present it before voting...
KSNB Local4
Report on state tax incentives shows costs outweigh benefits
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -The projected tax breaks provided by a major state economic incentive program far outstrips the tax revenue benefits of the program, a new state Revenue Department report indicates. The estimated tax credits to be provided via the Nebraska Advantage Act in fiscal year 2022-23 was $93.4...
Comments / 0