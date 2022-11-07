Atlanta Hawks, playing without Trae Young, snap Milwaukee Bucks' season-opening win streak

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ nine-game winning streak Monday night at State Farm Arena, winning 117-98 behind 25 points and 11 assists from guard Dejounte Murray and a spirited bench effort from A.J. Griffin (24 points), Justin Holiday (14 points) and Onyeka Okongwu (12 points, six rebounds).

Along with ending the Bucks’ (9-1) franchise-best start to a season, the Hawks’ matched their best start through 10 games as they are now 8-2.

Here are some takeaways from the game at State Farm Arena:

Atlanta brought more energy in second half

The Bucks nearly knocked the Hawks out of this one early, hitting 8 three-pointers in the first quarter and taking a 21-8 lead. Atlanta was settling for two-point shots and not taking (or making) threes, but the tide slowly began to come in for the Hawks – until finally in the second half it just rushed in.

As the Bucks continually turned the ball over (12) and missed threes (1 for 14) while the starters were still in, Murray dialed it in from the midrange, Justin Holiday got hot from three and Okongwu and A.J. Griffin provided highlight hustle plays and baskets for the home team. The Bucks couldn’t keep up with the energy of the home crowd.

Although Milwaukee had five players in double figures in scoring, and Bobby Portis had another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, they couldn’t make enough stops to make up for the lack of offense for the first time all season.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a handful of the face of Hawks center Clint Capela as he goes up for a shot underneath the basket during the first half Monday night. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo returns for Bucks

After missing Saturday night’s game with left knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup for the Bucks Monday night. He didn’t follow his usual routine in terms of being the first one out to warm up, but head coach Mike Budenholzer was hopeful the two-time MVP would play – and he did.

The game started slowly for Antetokounmpo, too.

He was called for two offensive fouls and hit the front of the rim on two jumpers in the first 3 ½ minutes of the game before having to sit the rest of the first quarter. He got going in the second with 10 points and would finish with 25 points on just 9-of-20 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds before the starters were pulled trailing 108-86 with 6 minutes, 9 seconds left to go.

Antetokounmpo made 7 of 8 free throws, but his jump shots were a bit short all game, and Okongwu fired his team – and the home crowd – up by going up over Antetokoumpo’s back for emphatic offensive putbacks in the third and fourth quarters.

Hawks star Trae Young ruled out for game

Two-time all-star and all-NBA guard Trae Young went through his pregame warmups and it was determined he would not be able to go against the Bucks Monday night. The 24-year-old was initially considered questionable to play with right shin soreness after briefly exiting the Hawks’ last game early when New Orleans’ Zion Williamson fell on his leg on Saturday. After that game, Young told reporters his calf was bruised .

Young scored 42 points against the Bucks in Milwaukee’s victory on Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum. In 11 career regular season games against the Bucks, Young has averaged 24.8 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from behind the three-point line.

Aaron Holiday started in Young's place and scored four points and had five assists.

Entire league is off election day

All 30 teams played Monday night and all 30 will be off on Tuesday , election day. At the beginning of the season, the NBA said “the scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.”

The Bucks and the Hawks wore T-shirts with “VOTE” across the chest during warmups on Monday.

5 numbers

1: Wins for Justin and Aaron Holiday’s teams against their brother Jrue’s..

5: Consecutive three-pointers the Bucks made to start the game, including three from Grayson Allen, in taking a 21-8 first quarter lead. The Bucks hit 8 threes in the period.

8: Consecutive three-pointers the Bucks missed in the third quarter as the Hawks flipped that first quarter deficit into an 89-80 lead after three periods.

19: Second chance points by the Hawks, which were 12 more than the Bucks. Milwaukee has made a living crashing the offensive glass, from all angles and by all players, but the Hawks limited them to six on the night while pulling down 12 of their own.

54: Place, all-time, for career assists for Jrue Holiday. He broke a tie with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for No. 54 all-time (5,445) with his first assist of the game – a Bobby Portis three-pointer. Of the retired players in the top 54 for career assists, 24 are in the Hall of Fame.

Play of the game is Jrue Holiday's lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo

I’d argue that Grayson Allen’s left-handed lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo for a dunk at the 8:31 mark of the second quarter was a more “impressive” version of this play – but unfortunately for the duo Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu was whistled for fouling Allen on the pass. Even Allen couldn’t believe it, throwing his hands up in the air.So, that play didn’t count. But this one did between Holiday and Antetokounmpo.

Video of the game

To further highlight the league’s commitment to encouraging citizens to vote, NBA TV dedicated time to educating viewers on some of the races around the country. It was complimented in arenas by players advocating for local voting, such as Atlanta's John Collins addressing the crowd Monday night to do so.

Who do the Bucks play next?

The Milwaukee Bucks head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Wednesday night at the Paycom Center at 7 p.m. The two teams just faced each other in Milwaukee on Nov. 5, with the Bucks winning 108-94 without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Atlanta Hawks, playing without Trae Young, snap Milwaukee Bucks' season-opening win streak