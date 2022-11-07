NFL Week 9 drip check: DeSean Jackson returns; DK Metcalf goes grandma chic

After our own bye week ranking Halloween costumes , we are back to round up the best game day outfits from NFL Week 9.

The standout look from across sports this weekend actually goes to NBA superstar LeBron James. We know, this is supposed to be football fashion countdown, but we had to take a moment to acknowledge how the Los Angeles Lakers forward paid tribute to Takeoff. The Migos rapper was shot and killed Tuesday in a scuffle at a bowling alley in Houston.

On Sunday, James recreated the dapper look Takeoff wore to Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas' black-tie birthday bash this summer . He wore a black suit and tie, shades and a Jesus piece that looked exactly like Takeoff's.

Now, here's your NFL Week 9 drip check:

5. Brandin Echols — New York Jets

New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols color coordinated with his outfit. He opted for a matching mint T-shirt and cargo pants set with a shacket (cross between a shirt and jacket) that grounded the look. The plaid featured fall-colored brown and the same mint color tied it all together. It was so fresh teammate Michael Carter made sure the tunnel walk camera got a good look .

4. Stefon Diggs — Buffalo Bills

Camouflage was quite the trend this week, and Stefon Diggs committed to his game day fit. He wore a camouflage sweater with a different camouflage print on his pants. The neck of the sweater was the right width to showcase his necklaces. His inspiration? According to Diggs' Instagram post , a Drake line from "Deep Pockets" that says, "Dressed in fatigues/I rep the East with my trustees." Even though the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets, they are still on top of the AFC East.

BONUS: Terrell Lewis of the Los Angeles Rams and Logan Thomas Sr. of the Washington Commanders also had good takes on the camouflage look.

3. DeSean Jackson — Baltimore Ravens

How often do we get to celebrate a game day fit of a superstar making a comeback? DeSean Jackson looked ice cold when he made his return Monday for the Baltimore Ravens. Strolling like a superstar, the 14-year veteran wore stunner shades and a white VLONE hoodie. His Dior backpack and Louis Vuitton suitcase said, "I'm still here."

MORE: DeSean Jackson gets first catch with Baltimore Ravens on 'Monday Night Football'

BONUS: Ravens teammate Patrick Queen paid tribute to his home state with a Lil Wayne graphic T-shirt as he entered Caesars Superdome.

2. Miles Sanders — Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 and their fashion game has kept up with their play . This week's shining star is running back Miles Sanders, who wore a dark suit with red pinstripes. His Chanel pearls were the perfect classy touch.

1. DK Metcalf — Seattle Seahawks

If I described DK Metcalf's outfit, you would probably think I'm talking about a grandmother's living room. But the Pro Bowl wide receiver pulled off a teal handkerchief shirt and desert rose pants effortlessly. The boldness and confidence he put with this game day fit truly takes it to the top of the drip check.

Honorable Mentions

Tennessee Titans

Grady Jarrett — Atlanta Falcons

Rayshawn Jenkins — Jacksonville Jaguars

Brevin Jordan — Houston Texans

Joseph Ossai — Cincinnati Bengals

Kwon Alexander — New York Jets

