Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

McGarvey clinches Louisville congressional seat after Yarmuth retirement

Democrat Morgan McGarvey won Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional district, easily defeating Republican opponent businessman Stuart Ray, according to initial returns. The Associated Press called the race at 8:40 p.m. with McGarvey leading Ray by about 27,000 votes. McGarvey is a lawyer and minority leader of the Kentucky Senate, heading up...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KFVS12

3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature. Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

The final push before Election Day, for candidates and issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the busy intersection of Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway, volunteers stood on the corners waving signs for Republican Bill Dieruf on Tuesday, one of the candidates in Louisville's mayoral race. Some drivers honked in support while others put their thumbs down or yelled in disagreement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Floyd County voter Bonnie Shepherd said she and her family always vote. ”I got nine children, 33 grandchildren that can vote,” she said. Voters decided on local races like judge-executive and jailer. They also voted on amendments one and two. Amendment One focuses on the general...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Indiana 9th Congressional District: Another Republican wins, Erin Houchin

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another Republican will represent Indiana's 9th Congressional District. Erin Houchin, who has served as an Indiana senator in the 47th district since 2014, won Tuesday’s election. She resigned from her senate seat in February to focus on the congressional race. Houchin's top issues include fighting...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky voters reject amendment that would have eliminated abortion rights

Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, was rejected by voters on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. The amendment would have added language in the state constitution making it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice

Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote

Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Kentucky's new early in-person voting options prove popular

In all, just over 253,000 Kentucky voters opted to embrace the state’s expanded voting access, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. Splitting that number out into party affiliations, Republicans edged out Democrats by about 4,000 votes. Counting absentee options included mail-in ballots, excused in-person voting, and no-excuse, early...
KENTUCKY STATE

