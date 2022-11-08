Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky voters turn out in record numbers for midterm election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's midterm elections had historic voter turnout. Kentucky's Secretary of State Michael Adams said about 50% of registered voters went to the polls for Tuesday's general election, and when final numbers are in, it could be even higher. "We had a 19% turnout in our main...
‘Kentuckians have rejected misinformation’: Sec. of State Michael Adams talks election reform and voter turnout after Election Day
Sec. of State Michael Adams says Ky. is on track to hit or surpass 50% voter turnout which would be the highest in a midterm election since 1990.
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
WLKY.com
Kentucky, county leaders propose solutions to reduce long lines on Election Day
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Plans are in place in Bullitt and Oldham counties to reduce the massive lines to vote on Election Day. Tuesday was an ultimate test of patience for some voters, who had to wait in line for hours to cast their ballots. Despite three days of early...
wkyufm.org
McGarvey clinches Louisville congressional seat after Yarmuth retirement
Democrat Morgan McGarvey won Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional district, easily defeating Republican opponent businessman Stuart Ray, according to initial returns. The Associated Press called the race at 8:40 p.m. with McGarvey leading Ray by about 27,000 votes. McGarvey is a lawyer and minority leader of the Kentucky Senate, heading up...
KFVS12
3 Kentucky Republicans win re-election to Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House. Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, the retirement of...
wkms.org
Kentucky state race results for 2022 general election
View state race results on this page. View live election results for key contests in Kentucky. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
wymt.com
Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature. Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.
Election 2022: Results from Kentucky
Follow along our with election night coverage for the latest updates on both Kentucky and Louisville races.
WLKY.com
The final push before Election Day, for candidates and issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the busy intersection of Taylorsville Road and Hurstbourne Parkway, volunteers stood on the corners waving signs for Republican Bill Dieruf on Tuesday, one of the candidates in Louisville's mayoral race. Some drivers honked in support while others put their thumbs down or yelled in disagreement.
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians take to the polls on Election Day
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Floyd County voter Bonnie Shepherd said she and her family always vote. ”I got nine children, 33 grandchildren that can vote,” she said. Voters decided on local races like judge-executive and jailer. They also voted on amendments one and two. Amendment One focuses on the general...
WLKY.com
Indiana 9th Congressional District: Another Republican wins, Erin Houchin
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another Republican will represent Indiana's 9th Congressional District. Erin Houchin, who has served as an Indiana senator in the 47th district since 2014, won Tuesday’s election. She resigned from her senate seat in February to focus on the congressional race. Houchin's top issues include fighting...
WLKY.com
Kentucky voters reject amendment that would have eliminated abortion rights
Amendment 2, a measure to change Kentucky's constitution in regard to abortion, was rejected by voters on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. The amendment would have added language in the state constitution making it clear that neither abortion nor government funding for the procedure would be a right. Currently, there...
Both Constitutional Amendments fail; voters retain governor’s call of special sessions, affirm choice
Statewide results — with some 85% of votes reported just after midnight — indicate that voters have rejected both Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. This means that Constitutional Amendment #1 was defeated. It would have amended the state Constitution to allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session. Currently, only the governor can call a special legislative session, and that it the way it will remain. The measure also would have changed the effective date of new laws.
WLKY.com
Long lines at the polls: Some Kentucky voters waited an hour or more to vote
Despite Kentucky having three days of early voting for this election, the lines were longer than ever at some polling places on the final day to cast a ballot. Check out the long lines in Bullitt County in the player above. People were wrapped around the parking lot at Paroquet Springs conference center. Some told us they waited more than two hours to fill out their ballot.
WUKY
Kentucky's new early in-person voting options prove popular
In all, just over 253,000 Kentucky voters opted to embrace the state’s expanded voting access, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. Splitting that number out into party affiliations, Republicans edged out Democrats by about 4,000 votes. Counting absentee options included mail-in ballots, excused in-person voting, and no-excuse, early...
Here’s a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
Tennessee Election Results: U.S. Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for all nine U.S. House of Representatives races in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
