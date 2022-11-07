ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball $1.9B jackpot drawing delayed over security protocols, lottery officials say

By Orlando Mayorquin, Mike Snider and Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHfvX_0j2VyejI00

Powerball players didn't see Monday's winning numbers until Tuesday, because a participating lottery needed "extra time to complete the required security protocols," officials announced.

Once the required security protocols were complete, the drawing was performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors, according to the California Lottery.

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the California Lottery announced on Twitter . The California Lottery later added that the drawing was further delayed due to "an issue in another state."

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10, according to Powerball.com.

Winning numbers: Powerball numbers for record-breaking $2.04B jackpot announced after delay

Monday's jackpot had climbed to $1.9 billion – the largest lottery prize ever – with a cash option of $929.1 million.

The previous Powerball prize record was set in 2016 when the jackpot was won at $1.586 billion by three ticket holders.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 292.2 million.

POWERBALL JACKPOT: Here's what to do if you win.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Winners can receive their prize through an annual payment plan over 29 years, but most people opt for the grand jackpot prize in cash.

How to play Powerball

Each Powerball ticket is $2. You select five numbers from 1-69 for the white balls and one red "Powerball" number from 1-26, according to Powerball. You can also choose to do "quick pick" which will let the lottery terminal randomly select your numbers.

For an extra $1, you can opt into “Powerplay,” which multiplies non-jackpot winning prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10.

To win the jackpot, you have to match all six numbers, which includes five white ball numbers and one red ‘Powerball’ number. But you only need one matching number to win a prize.

Here is a guide to winnings:

  • 1 matching number that is the Powerball number: $4
  • 1 matching number + the Powerball number: $4
  • 2 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $7
  • 3 matching numbers: $7
  • 3 matching numbers + the Powerball number: $100
  • 4 matching numbers: $100
  • 4 matching numbers + the Powerball numbers: $50,000
  • 5 matching numbers: $1 million
  • 5 matching numbers + the Powerball number: Grand prize

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What are the highest jackpots of all time?

  1. $1.9 billion: Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
  3. $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 – WI
  4. $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
  5. $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
  6. $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
  7. $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
  8. $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
  9. $590.5 million: May 18, 2013 – FL
  10. $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contributing: The Associated Press

Comments / 23

wvwop
2d ago

This is a fraud on the American public, This is an embarrassment to our country. I was getting ready to win this lottery. Frankly, I did win this lottery. I did win this lottery.

Reply
7
Margaret Staton
2d ago

they know exactly what they are doing,

Reply
11
Comments / 0

Community Policy