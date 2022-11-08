Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
The Sims 4 glitch is turning everyone's Sims into total a-holes
Please stop implying my mother is a llama.
Atomic Heart Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story
After a release date delay a few months back, we finally have a release date for Atomic Heart. We’ll be looking at Atomic Hearts in this article, its release date, gameplay, and story. Atomic Heart Release Date: February 21, 2023. Atomic Heart comes out on February 21, 2023. It...
IGN
Dead Cells: Everyone is Here Vol. II - Official Gameplay Trailer
Dead Cells' latest collaboration features character skins from various indie games, including Shovel Knight, Katana Zero, Slay the Spire, Hotline Miami, Risk of Rain, and Terraria. The crossover also features the signature weapons of each hero, as well as unique lore rooms. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Everyone is Here Vol. II update, available now on PC and coming later in November to consoles.
Floodland Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Survive in a world ravaged by climate change in Floodland. Learn more about Floodland hear, along with its release date, gameplay, and story. Floodland comes out on November 15. 2022. It releases on PC. Floodland Gameplay. Floodland is a post-apocalyptic survival colony simulator. You take charge of a group of...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
10 million people grabbed Vermintide 2 while it was free
The Trail of Treachery free DLC is live too.
Former Fable dev Stardew Valley-like RPG is out next month
This pixel-perfect world has all the farming, crafting, and battling that you'll ever need
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Every Tera Raid Battle Event
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer a few different ways to play with other trainers, but most exciting are raid battles. Much like Dynamax Raids in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Tera Raid Battles pit four trainers against one powered-up Pokemon. If the team manages to defeat the monster, each player earns various rewards, including a chance to catch the Pokemon.
Pokemon Hariyama New Form Potentially Leaked
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks are continuing. This is one that was rumored to be happening months ago. In a potential leak, new Pokemon forms called Paradox Forms were discussed. These Pokemon would be related to their original forms but prehistoric or futuristic versions. After the official announcement of the new Donphan Forms, this was all but confirmed. A Pokemon so many were wanting a new form for was Hariyama and this leak may have just confirmed that it is happening.
ComicBook
A Plague Tale: Requiem Update Released Alongside Patch Notes
A Plague Tale: Requiem developer Asobo Studio has released a new update across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game's third update -- dubbed Update 1.0.3 -- doesn't come with any new content or features, but it does come with a host of bug fixes and optimization improvements. Further, and most notably, it has rebalanced the difficulty of two different parts of the games that players were complaining were a little too difficult compared to the rest of the game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter evolution leaks put Fuecoco in a sombrero
New leaks suggest Fuecoco will evolve into Crocalor
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
itechpost.com
Paradox Interactive Eyes 2023 Release Date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
The next Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines game could very well be ready by next year. Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester recently revealed that there is still a possibility that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The development for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines...
Pokemon Scarlet livestream leaks dozens of new Pokemon
The battle against leaks just got a lot harder
Inside the 2D Dark Souls spinoff pitched to Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco six years ago
Dark Souls could've had its very own 2D Metroidvania
How to watch the Nintendo Indie Direct showcase today
We'll see 25 minutes of new footage and announcements
