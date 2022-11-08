Read full article on original website
Democrats believe they will take control of the Pennsylvania House for the first time in more than a decade
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s midterm election show that Democrats are expected to flip a number of Republican-controlled seats in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
Pennsylvania Democrats kept suburbs, gained rural voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After Joe Biden eked out victory in Pennsylvania in 2020, Democrats in hugely consequential races for governor and U.S. Senate scored blowout wins by comparison in Tuesday’s election. They ran up the score again in leftward-shifting suburbs and cut losses in rural and exurban stretches where former President Donald Trump is popular. Other Democrats on the ballot in the presidential battleground state won all three toss-up races for Congress and eroded GOP majorities in the state Legislature as the party outperformed expectations while supporting an unpopular Biden. “That means that our side really came out,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat. “It wasn’t enough that you just shaved margins in rural counties. You had to have a big Democratic vote, as well.”
Election Results: Josh Shapiro projected to defeat Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race
Shapiro, the state's two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania's campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge of TV ads.
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
Mon Valley celebrates Fetterman, Lee victories in midterm election
PITTSBURGH — The boroughs of Braddock and North Braddock have a combined population of about 6,000. On Wednesday, however, it was all about two residents: John Fetterman and Summer Lee, big names who made history in the midterm election. Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, NBC News projected Fetterman to be...
Live with Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano as both hope to become PA's next Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's been a contentious race between Attorney General and State Senator Doug Mastriano as they battle it out in the race for Governor. Now, one of them could be hours away from winning. Supporters for Shapiro will start arriving at the Greater Pennsylvania Expo...
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
Thousands of Pennsylvania prisoners unaware of voting eligibility
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Voter advocacy groups say over 42,000 incarcerated Pennsylvanians who are eligible to vote this midterm election will not vote because they don’t know they’re eligible. “These elections are really close,” All Voting is Local Pennsylvania State Director Nick Pressley said. “And so...
Pennsylvania Election Results: Pennsylvania U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Governor race, local elections
(WHTM) – Millions of Pennsylvanians cast their vote on November 8 in races that could decide the direction of Pennsylvania and the nation for years to come. Highlighting Pennsylvania ballots are the races for Governor and U.S. Senate where the Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both declared victory.
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years.
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Allegheny County court issues cease and desist against group impersonating poll security
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County issued a cease and desist order against a group impersonating poll security. According to officials, the group, who called themselves “The Commission Security,” went to different polling places across the county, indicating they were poll security.
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
Gisele Fetterman campaigns with activists who support defunding police, promoted Louisville Bail Fund
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, campaigned over the weekend with several defund the police activists who promoted a bail fund that helped release a man accused of trying to assassinate a Kentucky politician. Gisele Fetterman on Sunday posted a photo of herself during an American...
Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
