HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After Joe Biden eked out victory in Pennsylvania in 2020, Democrats in hugely consequential races for governor and U.S. Senate scored blowout wins by comparison in Tuesday’s election. They ran up the score again in leftward-shifting suburbs and cut losses in rural and exurban stretches where former President Donald Trump is popular. Other Democrats on the ballot in the presidential battleground state won all three toss-up races for Congress and eroded GOP majorities in the state Legislature as the party outperformed expectations while supporting an unpopular Biden. “That means that our side really came out,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat. “It wasn’t enough that you just shaved margins in rural counties. You had to have a big Democratic vote, as well.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO