Pennsylvania State

WITF

Democrats believe they will take control of the Pennsylvania House for the first time in more than a decade

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s midterm election show that Democrats are expected to flip a number of Republican-controlled seats in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and State College. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania Democrats kept suburbs, gained rural voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After Joe Biden eked out victory in Pennsylvania in 2020, Democrats in hugely consequential races for governor and U.S. Senate scored blowout wins by comparison in Tuesday’s election. They ran up the score again in leftward-shifting suburbs and cut losses in rural and exurban stretches where former President Donald Trump is popular. Other Democrats on the ballot in the presidential battleground state won all three toss-up races for Congress and eroded GOP majorities in the state Legislature as the party outperformed expectations while supporting an unpopular Biden. “That means that our side really came out,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat. “It wasn’t enough that you just shaved margins in rural counties. You had to have a big Democratic vote, as well.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
local21news.com

Thousands of Pennsylvania prisoners unaware of voting eligibility

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Voter advocacy groups say over 42,000 incarcerated Pennsylvanians who are eligible to vote this midterm election will not vote because they don’t know they’re eligible. “These elections are really close,” All Voting is Local Pennsylvania State Director Nick Pressley said. “And so...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.

