California State

Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot

ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
California 2022 ballot proposition election live results

SAN FRANCISCO - There are seven California ballot propositions on the 2022 election. See the live results below after polls close at 8 p.m. on November 8. You can see an overview of what's on California's ballot here, or below are some links to our previous coverage. The items on the ballot range from creating a state constitutional guarantee to abortion, gambling on tribal lands and online, and a referendum on sale of flavored tobacco products.
Abortion rights advocates see success at ballot boxes nationwide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As the battleground over abortion access has shifted to states, abortion rights supporters are celebrating a larger-than-expected turnout on Election Day in five states; California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont, where abortion was on the ballot. "Knocking on doors, making calls, sending text messages, writing postcards, you...
Last-minute voting guide and advice from local election official

OAKLAND, Calif. - Still haven’t voted? The clock is ticking. Election Day has arrived in California and it has been more like election month—22 million registered voters were mailed their ballots starting in October. If you haven’t yet turned in your ballot, local election officials want you to know a few things. "My concern is it’s a five card ballot, it’s a lot of content to navigate," said John Arntz, San Francisco’s director of elections. "My concern is people haven’t engaged with the ballot because there’s so much there."
California Prop 1 for abortion rights passes

LOS ANGELES - Proposition 1, a measure proposed after the repeal of Roe v. Wade that would amend the state constitution to guarantee access to abortion procedures and birth control, was passed by California voters on Tuesday. The amendment guarantees the right to abortion and contraception. It was part of...
High-tech employees and high-tech employers in tug-of-war

SAN FRANCISCO - There are currently 45,000 vacant high-tech jobs in California. Lawyer and former Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. "Well it's always difficult to get a job even when the economy is doing very well. The Bay Area is a...
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
Warming centers open to help protect residents during cold snap

SAN JOSE, Calif. - As frigid temperatures envelope the region over the next two days, Santa Clara County is offering warming centers and overnight warming locations. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Santa Clara Valley from Thursday through Friday, during which the temperature is expected to dip into the low- to mid-30s.
