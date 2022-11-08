ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

1520 The Ticket

Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?

We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Lottery Issues Caused Powerball Delay

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The delay in the release of the results of Monday night's Powerball was caused by issues in Minnesota. A statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Minnesota Lottery blamed the delay on Minnesota's sales verification system. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota that Eats Your House…Literally

The Most Disgusting Insect in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin that Eats Your House...Literally. If you ever see a bug like this in your house, get ready to have an exterminator on speed dial. Spider crickets are disgusting and unfortunately are hiding out in quite a few homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, they are currently in mine. Don't worry though, I've got a few tips for you below to help you out during these unprecedented spider cricket times.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Here Are Minnesota's 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Four Minnesotans Win Big Money in Powerball (UPDATED)

UPDATE (11/8/22 12:37 PM): One person who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. A snafu caused a very delayed Monday Powerball Jackpot drawing...but the numbers have been drawn and it looks like we'll have a record jackpot amount. It doesn't look like anyone won the big jackpot, but four Minnesotans have some cash coming their way thanks to the Powerball lottery. Read where those tickets were sold below.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

One of Illinois' Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
1520 The Ticket

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

One Of Rochester's Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday

One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Check Out 11 Of The Best Stores In Rochester To Find Winter Gear

Not sure if you heard the news or not BUT snow is supposed to start falling soon in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Right now, a good chunk of parents are also starting to panic because they know that their kids' boots, coats, and snow pants have zero chance of fitting again this year. One of my own kids shot up about 5 inches so trust me, I'm in the same boat! And once that first snowflake falls it will be a mad dash to all the stores to try to find warm gear to stay warm.
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

This Is Iowa's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022

Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
IOWA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

