Virginia State

Judy Brooks
2d ago

keep voting same people in then cry about career politicians, we can control it by turnover..vote Vega!

Granada33
2d ago

Vote for Yes,i Vega today, for the love of you fellow Virginians.

fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?

Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Red wave fizzles in Virginia

Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

DC voters elect Bonds, McDuffie for Council At-Large seats

WASHINGTON — Incumbent at-large D.C. councilmember Elissa Silverman has conceded her race for reelection to her challenger, Kenyan McDuffie. The second projected at-large winner is incumbent Anita Bonds. It was a tight race that pitted council members against each other. According to the latest data, McDuffie secured 22% of...
WUSA9

WUSA9

