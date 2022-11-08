Read full article on original website
Judy Brooks
2d ago
keep voting same people in then cry about career politicians, we can control it by turnover..vote Vega!
7
Granada33
2d ago
Vote for Yes,i Vega today, for the love of you fellow Virginians.
9
WSET
What Democrats & Republicans are saying about the results of 3 key Va. congressional races
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, Democratic incumbents held onto their seats in two out of three competitive and closely watched congressional races that had been seen as potential bellwethers. Republicans had been hoping to flip the seats from blue to red. In Virginia's 7th District, incumbent...
Virginia Democrats limit losses in close congressional races, red wave comes up short
In the wake of high-stakes midterm elections, the partisan makeup of Virginia's congressional map is unchanged with one exception. Democrats limited their losses despite some harsh political headwinds. The GOP had hoped to flip three seats, but they were only successful in one of those races.
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
fox5dc.com
#TheFinal5: As Virginia goes, so goes the nation?
Tuesday’s re-election victories by incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger may also point to a change in strategy ahead of 2024. Jim discusses the midterms, and also what’s next for Gov. Glenn Youngkin with Mica Soellner from the Washington Times on "The Final 5."
Democrat Donald McEachin wins Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race, AP projects
Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race to win a fourth term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
Republican Kiggans elected to US House in Virginia race
Republican Jen Kiggans has defeated Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria to represent coastal Virginia’s highly competitive and newly drawn 2nd District.
WJLA
1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
Gov. Youngkin weighs in on Spanberger-Vega race in Virginia, Trump's plans
Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) appeared on the CBS News Election Night special to discuss election results in Virginia and around the country.
13newsnow.com
Bobby Scott defeats Terry Namkung in Virginia's 3rd District House race
NORFOLK, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won the U.S. House election in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Terry Namkung, the Associated Press reports. As of 8:15 p.m., Scott was leading Namkung 65% to 35% with 36% of precincts reporting. Scott has served Virginia's 3rd District since 1993....
virginiapublicradio.org
Republicans pick up one seat in Virginia congressional races
All but one of Virginia’s members of Congress are heading back to Washington for another term in office. Michael Pope has more from some of the winners.
DC voters elect Bonds, McDuffie for Council At-Large seats
WASHINGTON — Incumbent at-large D.C. councilmember Elissa Silverman has conceded her race for reelection to her challenger, Kenyan McDuffie. The second projected at-large winner is incumbent Anita Bonds. It was a tight race that pitted council members against each other. According to the latest data, McDuffie secured 22% of...
LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia's 11 congressional districts -- the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021.
Why these Virginians made sure to cast a ballot on Election Day
In this year's election, Virginia is playing a role in the fight for who will control the House of Representatives.
Yesli Vega concedes to Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
Republican Yesli Vega has conceded to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in Virginia's 7th Congressional District race.
Virginia Election Results: U.S. House of Representatives
WRIC ABC 8News is your Local Election Headquarters covering Virginia elections throughout the day. Bookmark this page and check back after 7 p.m. when polls close to see real-time election results for Virginia’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
McCarthy zeroes in on Virginia battlegrounds in ‘last stop’ before the midterms
The House GOP leader appeared with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a swing-district challenger as his party projected confidence before the midterm ballot.
