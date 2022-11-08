The team also tried out QB Jarrett Guarantano in search of more help at the position. Grayson, 28, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but lasted just a few months in Seattle. Grayson had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in late 2019.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO