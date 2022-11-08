ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Security footage shows missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two missing runaway teens from Spanish Fork were spotted through security footage in Salt Lake Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the teens were seen around 4 a.m. near 1700 Redwood Road. 14-year-old Katiana Peterson was seen...
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
16-year-old critically injured after getting hit by SUV in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old girl was critically injured Wednesday in Centerville after getting hit by an SUV while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, police said. Centerville Police Chief Paul Child told KUTV 2News the girl was crossing at 2025 North Main Street around 11:30 a.m....
Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
Utah clubs Long Island in Strickland's coaching debut

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, Ben Carlson had 11 rebounds and Utah beat Long Island 89-49 in a season opener Monday night. Lazar Stefanovic's 3-pointer with 11:09 left in the first half put the Utes up 20-9 before extending the margin to 27-11 when Wilguens Exacte Jr. made a 3 almost four minutes later.
'Mistake' to back McMullin, County Democratic leader sees challenges ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The leader of the Democratic Party in Utah County—which is almost solidly red—signaled Wednesday in the wake of Independent Evan McMullin’s loss to Sen. Mike Lee, the job of electing Democrats is about to get even tougher. “Across the state, we’ve...

