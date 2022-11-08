Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
kmyu.tv
Security footage shows missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two missing runaway teens from Spanish Fork were spotted through security footage in Salt Lake Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the teens were seen around 4 a.m. near 1700 Redwood Road. 14-year-old Katiana Peterson was seen...
kmyu.tv
Community gathers to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The community came together to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi Thursday night. The owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake died on Sept. 20 due to cancer at the age of 76. His celebration of life was held at the Cathedral of...
kmyu.tv
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
kmyu.tv
Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
kmyu.tv
16-year-old critically injured after getting hit by SUV in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old girl was critically injured Wednesday in Centerville after getting hit by an SUV while crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, police said. Centerville Police Chief Paul Child told KUTV 2News the girl was crossing at 2025 North Main Street around 11:30 a.m....
kmyu.tv
UDOT officials announce alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from SLC to Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UDOT has announced possible alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington. Some are rather straight forward, but others could require some getting used to. This is the preliminary alternatives stage of the project. The goal of the project is...
kmyu.tv
Businessman says SLC councilman defamed him over 'queer person of color' remarks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Businessman Bob Danielson said he's been "criminally defamed" by a Salt Lake City councilman, who he insists, is not doing enough about crime and alleged selective building permits. The councilman is Darin Mano, who declined comment on the allegations Thursday, but at a recent...
kmyu.tv
WATCH: UHP cams show car colliding with trooper's vehicle as he responds to separate crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released dash cam and cage cam footage of the moment a car lost control. on Tuesday had to close all lanes on I-215 South through Taylorsville multiple times after a crash at a bend in the highway soon involved multiple vehicles -- including a UHP cruiser.
kmyu.tv
Public comments show majority of people against Gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a long study and public comment period, UDOT announced in August that they prefer a Gondola to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon. This has caused controversy after the decision appeared to be unpopular. Part of the decision-making process was the ability for...
kmyu.tv
Opponents celebrate after early votes indicate no Orem split from Alpine School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Opponents are celebrating after early votes indicated there will be no Orem split from the Alpine School District. With early votes reporting as of 11 p.m., Prop 2 had 27 percent of votes in favor and 73 percent in opposition. Orem Mayor David Young,...
kmyu.tv
Sim Gill leads early polling results for Salt Lake County district attorney
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Early polling indicated Sim Gill was in the lead for the Salt Lake County district attorney race. He was up for reelection for his fourth term in the role running against GOP challenger Danielle Ahn. As of 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, he winning at approximately 60% with over 175,000 votes in.
kmyu.tv
Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
kmyu.tv
Critics of controversy, planning played huge role in shut down of Orem split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — This election season, there were two major topics relating to education that dominated the discussion. Prop 2, a ballot initiative that would have allowed Orem City to split from the Alpine School District, failed by a 73 to 27 percent vote and the bond surrounding it.
kmyu.tv
Utah clubs Long Island in Strickland's coaching debut
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, Ben Carlson had 11 rebounds and Utah beat Long Island 89-49 in a season opener Monday night. Lazar Stefanovic's 3-pointer with 11:09 left in the first half put the Utes up 20-9 before extending the margin to 27-11 when Wilguens Exacte Jr. made a 3 almost four minutes later.
kmyu.tv
'Mistake' to back McMullin, County Democratic leader sees challenges ahead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The leader of the Democratic Party in Utah County—which is almost solidly red—signaled Wednesday in the wake of Independent Evan McMullin’s loss to Sen. Mike Lee, the job of electing Democrats is about to get even tougher. “Across the state, we’ve...
