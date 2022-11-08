Tatum goes for 39 as Celtics eke out victory down in Memphis

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics grabbed a gritty win against a tough Grizzlies team on the road in Memphis. Led by Jayson Tatum, who finished with 39 points, four rebounds, and four assists, the Celtics now move to 7-3 on the year.

Monday was a special night around the league. All 30 teams were in action, while there will be no games tomorrow to honor election day. Before the game Grant Williams offered a quick message about the importance of getting out the vote.

A late push from the Grizzlies certainly made things interesting for Boston once the game was underway, aided in part by some erratic decisions by the Celtics down the stretch. But with Jayson Tatum at the helm, the Celts were able to secure the victory.

In the end it was a complicated affair for Boston. Jaylen Brown had a choppy night, logging seven of Boston’s fifteen turnovers. At the same time, though, Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford had particularly good games. Here’s what you missed:

Boston continues to dominate in the first half

The Celtics came into Monday’s action leading the league in first half scoring, averaging 62.6 points per opening half of games, the highest mark in the league so far this year. Against the Grizzlies, the Celtics dropped 65 across the first and second quarters.

Unfortunately, however, Boston is also allowing 58.8 points per first half, the ninth highest mark in the NBA. The Grizzlies scored 54 in the first half tonight. Good, but certainly room for improvement.

Boston is averaging a more pedestrian 54.6 points per half to close ball games, and tonight had just 44 in the second half. Another area of potential concern. Still, a win is a win.

Marcus Smart reminded us of his point guard chops

Marcus Smart is very much so the point guard of the Boston Celtics, though questions about his qualifications for that role continue to swirl. Doubt, reasonable or otherwise, was in short-supply against the Grizzlies.

Smart finished with twelve assists, setting up his teammates for easy shots and big dunks. He also had nine rebounds and fifteen points on the night. Smart wasn’t the only one in green making good passes in Memphis. Boston ended up with 26 assists on 38 made baskets for the night.

This was Smart’s second straight double-double. By some measures, that’s no surprise, as Boston is one of the hottest shooting clubs in the NBA. At the same time, though, part of that success can be attributed to some useful passing from the Celtics point guard.

Smart’s impact might be best summarized by what happened in a third quarter, however. Late in the period, Smart took a seat alongside Jayson Tatum. The Grizzlies quickly pounced, and eventually won the third 31-19. Though Boston managed to grab a win, Memphis nearly took control of this one.

Jayson Tatum's defense is really coming alive

Jayson Tatum’s impressive play has earned him a spot in the (premature) MVP conversation. He finished tonight’s game with a few key buckets, but it was his defense that really impressed. This play here only tells part of the story.

Against a hyper-athletic Grizzlies team, Tatum was asked to serve as Boston’s defensive focal point. He operated a little bit like a free safety, similar to how Boston has used Robert Williams in the past. Tatum’s defense was a massive lift for the Celtics.

This club is still balancing its deep offensive potential with its need to find more rhythm and consistency on defense. Tatum, who could conceivably be the best player on either end of the ball for the Celtics, is firmly in the mix as the season continues to ripen.

