Meyer, Selover headline three Bolts on all-conference volleyball team

Abbie Meyer

Baxter sophomore Abbie Meyer and senior Mandee Selover were 1-2 on the Bolts’ volleyball team in several statistical categories this fall.

For their efforts, both Bolts were named to the Iowa Star Conference South Division second team recently. Senior Lilyan Headlee was an honorable mention selection as Baxter finished fourth in the league.

All-conference volleyball recognition is based on statistics inside conference play only.

Mandee Selover

Meyer ranked first on the team with 36 kills and 46 digs and led the Bolts with 2.0 kills per set and 2.6 digs per set. She also had a team-best .101 kill efficiency among hitters, ranked second on the squad with 15 aces and finished with a 75.8 serving percentage. Meyer was 47-of-62 in serves.

Her 36 kills were eighth in the ISC South, the 46 digs ranked 10th and the 15 aces were 13th.

Selover led the Bolts and ranked eighth in the conference with 19 aces. Her 1.1 aces per set also led the squad.

The Bolts’ senior was second on the team with 21 kills and 43 digs and her 1.2 kills per set and 2.4 digs per set also ranked second.

The 43 digs were 12th in the conference and she tallied three blocks. Selover finished with a serving percentage of 85.5 as she was 59-of-69 in serves.

Lilyan Headlee

Headlee ranked third on the team and 15th in the conference with 35 digs. Her 2.1 digs per set ranked third on the team and she added two aces.

Headlee tallied a serving percentage of 89 percent. She was 40-of-45 in serves overall.

Iowa Star Conference

South Division

Final Standings

Team Conference Overall

North Tama 39-5 7-0

BCLUW 19-20 6-1

GMG 15-16 5-2

Baxter 8-17 4-3

Colo-NESCO 5-17 3-4

Collins-Maxwell 5-30 2-5

Meskwaki Settlement 1-24 1-6

Valley Lutheran 1-15 0-7

Player of the Year

Jadyn Rausch, sr., North Tama

Coach of the Year

Channing Halstead, North Tama

All-Conference

First Team

Rausch, sr., North Tama; Shae Ewoldt, sr., North Tama; Breanna Sebtka, sr., North Tama; Addison Hochstetler, fr., North Tama; Sydney Anderson, jr., BCLUW; Callie Swanson, jr., BCLUW; Mallori Jones, jr., BCLUW; Adelyn Sienknecht, jr., GMG; Kendra Miller, jr., Valley Lutheran.

Second Team

Mandee Selover, sr., Baxter; Abbie Meyer, so., Baxter; Lainey Willenbring, sr., North Tama; Briar Blake, so., North Tama; Kailan McEwen, jr., BCLUW; Grace Farnsworth, fr., BCLUW; Olivia Maddux, so., GMG.

Honorable Mention

Lilyan Headlee, sr., Baxter; Izzy Hallett, jr., North Tama; Raegan Crawford, so., BCLUW; Jessica Johnson, sr., GMG; Riley Handsaker, sr., Colo-NESCO; Marissa Boege, sr., Collins-Maxwell.