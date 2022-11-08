Read full article on original website
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games
(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
UPDATE: I-29 re-opens but no travel advised between Fargo and Hillsboro
FARGO (KFGO) – I-29 from Fargo to Grand Forks has reopened after being closed for about three hours earlier Thursday due to dangerous driving conditions. ND DOT says no travel is advised between Fargo and Hillsboro, however, and there still are a number of other “no travel advised” warnings in the west-central North Dakota.
1 dead after crash in east-central ND
PORTLAND, N.D (KFGO) – One man is dead after a crash at an unregulated intersection on a gravel road southwest of Portland in east-central North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup that was eastbound on 3rd St NE, entered the intersection and struck a Ram pickup that was southbound on 145th Ave NE. The Ram was pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a seed tender. Both pickups went into the southeast ditch following the crash.
Detroit Lakes City Council denies rezoning request for 119-unit senior living community
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO/KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes City Council has voted 6-3 to deny a rezoning request and conditional use permit by Eventide Detroit Lakes for a proposed senior living community. Eventide wanted to build the 119-unit senior living community on East Shore Drive along the lake, but...
West Fargo, Moorhead voters approve 1/2 percent sales tax increase
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Voters in West Fargo and Moorhead approved 0.5 percent sales tax increases Tuesday. In West Fargo, the funds will go exclusively for police and fire operations, equipment, and buildings. The increase in Moorhead will go toward funding a new Community Center/Public Library. The final vote...
Hegvik, Grindberg win in two tight Cass County races; Jahner easily wins re-election
FARGO (KFGO) – In Cass County, two key races came down to the wire, while the race for Sheriff was a runaway victory for the incumbent. Jesse Jahner will serve another four year term as Sheriff after earning nearly 80% of the vote. Jahner faced a challenge by one of his deputies, Mat King.
Fargo mobile home damaged in early Thursday morning fire; no injuries reported
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire Captain Matt Brand says a neighbor reported the fire at 4582 Santiago Blvd. The first arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the trailer home and...
Demolition scheduled Mon. for 55 year-old Island Park ‘community gift’ theater
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) building in Island Park is being torn down this week and early next, nearly three years after the wooden beams in the roof of the Emma K. Herbst Playhouse failed during a performance of A Christmas Carol. FMCT brought in contractors...
Farmer’s cow shot; DNR and Norman County Sheriff’s Office searching for culprit
TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota DNR and the Norman County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an unknown individual believed to have shot and killed a cow during the opening weekend of the deer hunt. Conservation Officer Steve Chihak says the cow was found in a pasture...
Clay County crews fight two fires within hours of one another
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Clay County firefighters were busy fighting two separate fires Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mark Empting said just after 10:30 a.m., Barnesville Fire responded to a large grass fire several miles north of town. Due to the size of the fire, they requested help from several other crews, including Sabin, Glyndon, Hawley, and Dilworth Fire Departments.
Incumbents rule Moorhead city council election, newcomer takes vacant seat
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead City Council incumbents and one newcomer easily won their seats in Tuesday’s election. In Ward 1, Ryan Nelson defeated challenger Siham Amedy with nearly 61% of the vote. Council Member Shelly Dahlquist didn’t run for reelection. In Ward 2, Heather Nesemeier kept her...
Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
Moorhead voters approve sales tax bump to fund community center and library
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead voters overwhelmingly approved raising the city sales rate by a half percent which will be used to fund a new community center and public library. It will raise Moorhead’s sales tax rate to 7.88%. The final tally showed 64% for and 36% against the...
