ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The biggest lottery payday ever

By Katy Shero
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0O06_0j2VwSRY00

The Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at a jawdropping 1.9 billion dollars. This is the largest jackpot in history.

With no winners since the beginning of August, more Wisconsinites continue to test their luck, hoping they're the lucky one in 292 million possible combination of numbers to take home the biggest lottery payday ever.

The biggest prize ever won in Wisconsin was 768 million dollars in 2019.

"There have been 19 Powerball jackpot winners from Wisconsin, and there's been one Mega Millions jackpot winner," Shannon Ward, Wisconsin Lottery Marketing Communications Supervisor, said.

Ward said as the prize goes up, more people are playing.

"For Saturday's drawing, there was over 10 million dollars in Powerball ticket sales in Wisconsin," Ward said.

A prize as big as 1.9 billion dollars means there's lots of ways to spend that money if you're the lucky winner.

One obvious option for a lot of people is buying a house, and you can finally afford the most expensive property for sale in Northeastern Wisconsin.

The largest waterfront parcel in Door County, and maybe even one of the largest in the state of Wisconsin, can be all yours for 9.5 million dollars of the jackpot.

Diane Taillon, with Arbor Crowne Properties, is the broker for the property . She said the perks of having a property like this is the "exceptional amount of privacy" provided.

"You have 805 feet of frontage, 7.5 acres of land, a main house, a guest house, this boat house and a tennis court," Taillon said.

Ward says at the end of the day, whether you win big or try your chances on the next lottery, it's important to be responsible.

"We all think it would be nice to win, and we definitely have a wishlist of things we would do if we win, but we do encourage responsible gaming," Ward said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WISCONSIN STATE
mynbc5.com

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont

NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
VERMONT STATE
WSLS

$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed

The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed. Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

ILLINOIS — While the world-record setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was not won by anyone in Illinois, more than 400,000 lottery players in the state can still call themselves winners. Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to a technical issue so the drawing took place Tuesday with the following winning numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ktoe.com

Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets On Sale

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. Minnesota Lottery Director Adam Prock says this is by far your best chance of winning a million dollars in the state:. “We only sell 700 thousand tickets and from there we draw two million-dollar winners on New Year’s Day....
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One

Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
DES MOINES, IA
WISN

Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
PASADENA, CA
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin

A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Dems' good night includes blocking supermajorities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats scored a major victory in Tuesday’s election when they staved off Republican hopes to win supermajorities that would have allowed them to legislate without fear of vetoes by a Democratic governor. The Democrats remain a feeble minority in heavily gerrymandered Wisconsin. But they just managed to retain enough seats to prevent Republicans from the two-thirds majorities that could have overridden the vetoes that Gov. Tony Evers used frequently in his first term. Republicans needed to flip five Assembly seats and one in the Senate. They got the Senate seat when Romaine Quinn defeated Kelly Westlund for an open seat in far northwestern Wisconsin. But Democrats defended three of the six seats Republicans had targeted in the Assembly.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy