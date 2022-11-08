The long-running Friday the 13th franchise is still going strong after over 40 years since the original premiered in 1980. The most recent installment in the franchise was 2009’s remake of the same name, but since then, there haven’t been any developments since the lawsuit fiasco between the original film’s director/producer Sean S. Cunningham and screenwriter Victor Miller. Although the lawsuit did end in December of 2021 with no resolution in sight. Since, there haven’t been any updates on a new Friday the 13th film either, so the franchise has been stuck in purgatory for several years. Even Friday the 13th: The Game couldn’t release more content during the legal dispute, so there hasn’t been much love for the slasher franchise lately. What’s more, a handful of lackluster sequels haven’t exactly given the franchise a good foundation to build upon.

2 DAYS AGO