Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022
Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
Robert H “Bob” Bagley 1943~2022
Robert H “Bob” Bagley, 79, of Chambersburg, PA entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, Monday, November 7, 2022 in his home. Born June 11, 1943 in Pecos Army Air Field, TX, and raised in Stockton, CA., he was the son of the late Robert C. and Patricia C. (Kinney) Bagley.
Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022
Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022
Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
Paul L Salmon obituary 1922~2022
Paul L Salmon, 100, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 3, 1922 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Alice Leedy Salmon. Paul served with the US Navy during WWII and retired in 1979 from Letterkenny...
Bonnie Lea Hoffman obituary 1946~2022
Bonnie Lea Hoffman, age 75, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Bonnie was born on December 4, 1946, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Sloan and Carolyn Clevenger Glenn. She married Terry E. Hoffman (deceased...
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
Joseph Charles Hammell 1956~2022
Joseph Charles Hammell, 66, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, November 6, 2022 in Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1956 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas Hammell and Shirley Faith. Joseph honorably served his country in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm. He...
Sue Ann Jordan obituary 1947~2022
Ms. Sue Ann Jordan (Pike), 75, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 18, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Robert S. and Ruth (Weaver) Pike. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Sue worked...
Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022
Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
John J Ballard Jr. obituary 1947~2022
John J Ballard Jr., 75, of Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, November 6th, 2022 at the Wellspan York Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. John was the son of the late John J. Ballard Sr. and Berniece May (Von Seggern) Ballard, born on July 4th, 1947 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Donald W “Don” Scott obituary 1941~2022
Donald W “Don” Scott, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 7, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1941 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Henry and Mary (Kriner) Scott. Don had worked for his father, HR. Scott Plumbing and Heating and...
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
Samuel H Wengert obituary 1927~2022
Samuel H Wengert, 95, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 14, 1927 in Southampton Township, Franklin County, PA he was the son of the late Norman S. and Florence I. (Hock) Wengert. He was a dairy farmer for many years and...
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
echo-pilot.com
Selina Horst makes history as first Pennsylvania Dairy Princess from Franklin County
Franklin County has impressive dairy statistics. In Pennsylvania, it’s held the No. 2 spot behind Lancaster County for years. The most recent Census of Agriculture, done in 2017, found Franklin County had 427 dairy farms and more than 51,000 cows with more than $1.2 billion in economic impact. Royal...
Kearon Doyle Pugh obituary 1943~2022
Kearon Doyle Pugh, 79, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Archie J. and Ida A. (Jumper) Doyle. Kearon worked as a cashier at the former Cressler’s Grocery Store, Chambersburg....
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022
Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
Bobby R “Bert” Wrights 1970~2022
Bobby R “Bert” Wrights, 52, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at his home. Born April 27, 1970 in Chambersburg he was the son of James K. Wrights, Jr., and Geraldine L. Webber Wrights. Bert was a 1989 graduate of CASHS. He was the co-owner/operator...
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
