Lima, OH - A possible electrical fire could be to blame for severely damaging a northside Lima home Tuesday night. Lima firefighters were called out 567 Hazel Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The two people that lived at the home were able to get out without injuries. Investigators say the fire started in the attic, but because of fire, smoke, and water damage the home is unlivable. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents with temporary housing. The fire is still under investigation.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO