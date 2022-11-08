Read full article on original website
Sharon Fulghum
2d ago
we've had at least 3 accidents in front of our house on Broadway. just this year. Usually because of speed or not paying attention to their driving.
3
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash at Winchester, Bluffton
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called to the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads just before 4 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, a motorcycle was down...
WANE-TV
Arrest made in stabbing at Warsaw McDonald’s
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Warsaw have made an arrest in a stabbing at a McDonald’s in the city earlier this week. It was Monday when two men reportedly got into a fight outside the McDonald’s at 315 N. Detroit St. in downtown Warsaw. During the fight, one of the men – a 46-year-old – was stabbed on the left side of his body, police said.
wfft.com
Man taken to hospital after losing consciousness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police responded to a call about a suspicious man at Wells Street and Mildred Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Police say the man was was detained and lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital. No condition has been released. The incident remains...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
WANE-TV
Husband and wife hurt when pickup hits buggy in Adams County
MONROE, Ind. (WANE) — A man and woman were badly hurt when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup in Adams County Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at S.R 124 near C.R. 100 East, a mile east of Monroe. According to a report from the...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
WANE-TV
Hillegas & Illinois traffic normal after 2-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to a two car crash at Illinois Road and Hillegas Road Monday evening around 6:30. Dispatch told WANE 15 nobody suffered life-threatening injuries but offered no other details. The airbags in both vehicles were seen by a WANE 15...
WANE-TV
Suspect in shooting outside Mitchell’s arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have arrested the man they have tied to the shooting outside a crowded southwest-side bar in August. Jaleen Willis, 23, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. in a traffic stop at East Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday.
WANE-TV
Warsaw police look for suspect that stabbed 1 at McDonald’s
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect involved in a stabbing at McDonald’s on Monday. Police said in a release officers were initially dispatched to the Kosciusko County Justice Building on reports of a stabbing, but police were soon redirected to the McDonald’s nearby. The victim has driven himself to the justice building to get help, police determined.
abc57.com
Three teens killed, two injured Elkhart County crash
ELKHART, County., --- Three teenagers were killed, and two more people were injured in a crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County. Elkhart County investigators say the deadly accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The driver 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of LaPaz, IN went off the roadway, struck...
hometownstations.com
Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator
MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
hometownstations.com
Possible electrical fire severely damages Lima home
Lima, OH - A possible electrical fire could be to blame for severely damaging a northside Lima home Tuesday night. Lima firefighters were called out 567 Hazel Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The two people that lived at the home were able to get out without injuries. Investigators say the fire started in the attic, but because of fire, smoke, and water damage the home is unlivable. The Red Cross was called in to help the residents with temporary housing. The fire is still under investigation.
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Wells County man arrested following fentanyl bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wells County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were found in a Keystone home. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department says they were called to a home at 5805 E 900 S in Keystone to serve an arrest warrant on 31-year-old Kyle William Burch on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
WANE-TV
Shooting, killing in woods nets 91-year prison sentence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He took his friend into a wooded area, beat him in the face with the barrel of a gun and shot him three times. Then, he left him to die. Now, 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez, Jr. will be serving the next 91 years in prison.
hometownstations.com
A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash
Mercer County (WLIO) - A Coldwater teen was flown to a Ft. Wayne hospital after a serious two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mercer County. 18-year-old Grant Ebbing sustained serious injuries in the crash that happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 219 and Burkettsville-St. Henry Road. Ebbing’s pickup truck was struck by a car driven by 27-year-old Angel Martinez Cruz of St. Henry when Cruz failed to stop at a stop sign. Cruz and his passenger were taken to Mercer Health with minor injuries. Ebbing was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital. The sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate, when the case is complete the information will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.
