kfgo.com
ND House Minority leader: ‘Passage of Measure 1 will make things interesting’
FARGO (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – House minority leader Josh Boschee said that while North Dakota voters have spoken, the passage of Measure 1 will make things interesting in the legislature. Measure 1 limits terms for both the governor and legislators to two four-year terms. Boschee said there may have been...
kfgo.com
Ellison claims victory in Minnesota Attorney General race
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claimed victory and a second term on Wednesday over Republican Jim Schultz. Ellison led Schultz by about 21,000 votes, or nearly 1 percentage point — well outside the margin for a publicly funded recount. “Millions of dollars were spent to sow...
kfgo.com
Mark Schneider remembered as ‘a good guy’ who wanted to make the world better
FARGO (KFGO) – A former chair of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party died on election day. Mark Schneider also served as regional attorney for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and was chair of the North Dakota Governor’s Council on Human Resources. Former North Dakota Congressman Earl Pomeroy...
kfgo.com
Walz reelected Minnesota Gov., defeats Dr. Scott Jensen
MINNEAPOLIS – Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic — including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He...
kfgo.com
Ruling that forces MN gas utilities to pay major storm costs comes under fire
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A state ruling forcing Minnesota’s two largest gas utilities to pay for costs incurred during a major 2021 winter storm is being challenged. CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy challenged the decision Tuesday, asking the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to “reconsider” its ruling that faulted the two utilities for their response to the storm.
kfgo.com
2 winning Powerball tickets worth $100k, $50k sold in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people in North Dakota won big in this week’s Powerball drawing. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bayside Tesoro in Mandan. The prize was $50,000, but the person who bought the ticket bought the Power Play option, making it worth double. Bayside Tesoro will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
kfgo.com
Minnesota sees slight drop in workplace injuries
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a slight drop in workplace injury and illness in the state last year. Spokesman James Honerman said their annual survey of about 3,900 establishments showed a decrease of almost 3,000 injuries and illnesses in 2021 compared to 2020. She said these survey results are a good reminder about how important it is for workplaces to focus attention each day on safety and health programs that ensure more workers go home safe and healthy each night.
kfgo.com
Winter-like blast heading for North Dakota, warnings posted
FARGO (KFGO) — Several winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect or will be by the end of Wednesday around North Dakota. A blizzard warning has been posted for much of central North Dakota where the first blast of significant snow could dump up to 18 inches in some areas Thursday.
kfgo.com
MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games
(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
