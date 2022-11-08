ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reporting a slight drop in workplace injury and illness in the state last year. Spokesman James Honerman said their annual survey of about 3,900 establishments showed a decrease of almost 3,000 injuries and illnesses in 2021 compared to 2020. She said these survey results are a good reminder about how important it is for workplaces to focus attention each day on safety and health programs that ensure more workers go home safe and healthy each night.

