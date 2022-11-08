ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WATCH: Saints talk Monday’s 27-13 loss to the Ravens

By Kylee Bond, Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke on the team’s 27-13 loss to Baltimore Monday night.

Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on Monday night.

Lamar Jackson passed for a touchdown and frustrated New Orleans (3-6) with his mobility, rushing for 82 yards and exhibiting an array of jump cuts and spin moves while helping Baltimore (6-3) win its third straight and remain atop the AFC North, one game ahead of Cincinnati.

Coach Dennis Allen

The Saints entered the game with a chance to pull into a three-way tie atop the anemic NFC South with Atlanta and Tampa Bay. Instead, they were outclassed by a Baltimore team missing several offensive starters, including tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards.

The Ravens converted nine of 15 third downs and had 319 total yards. The Saints were 3 of 11 on third down and finished with 243 yards. Baltimore possessed the ball for 37:47.

Andy Dalton passed for 210 yards and New Orleans’ lone touchdown to tight end Juwan Johnson, which came in when the game was virtually out of reach in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara was limited to 62 yards from scrimmage, his lowest output in five games.

Andy Dalton

Dalton was sacked four times and his interception came on a pass tipped by Brent Urban. The play set up Drake’s second TD.

Baltimore’s defense was stifling on New Orleans’ first four possessions, limiting the Saints to 13 combined plays.

Consequently, the stamina of New Orleans’ defense was tested as the unit contended with the elusive Jackson for 19:31 of the first half. Baltimore’s star QB didn’t let that time go to waste.

Tyrann Mathieu

While rolling right, he found tight end Isaiah Likely running a flag pattern for a 24-yard score to make it 7-0 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Jackson orchestrated a 12-play, 81-yard drive during which he ran for gains of 7, 16 and 12 yards. Drake capped it off by running into the end zone virtually untouched from a yard out for a 14-0 lead.

Wil Lutz got the Saints on the board with a field goal as time expired in the half — but not before Dalton overthrew open receiver Maquez Callaway in the end zone.

Jackson finished 12 of 22 passing for 133 yards without an interception.

REMEMBERING MILLS

The Saints held a halftime ceremony to honor the late linebacker Sam Mills, who was inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past summer.

Appearing on the field in gold jackets were Saints Hall of Famers Rickey Jackson, Willie Roaf and Morten Andersen, along with linebacker Pat Swilling, who was part of the famed “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps that also included Jackson, Mills, and Vaughan Johnson.

Their coach, Jim Mora, also appeared while a video montage of Mills’ Saints highlights were played on the Superdome video boards.

INJURIES

Ravens: Right tackle Morgan Moses received attention on the field during the third quarter.

Saints: Center Erik McCoy had to be helped off the field with a calf injury late in the second quarter. Pete Werner was carted to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Defensive end Marcus Davenport left in the second half with a calf injury.

