Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

Deborah Milton
2d ago

Why do these articles consistently try to tell you what Black people will do! This is part of the great divide as far as racism goes..no one can speak for the Black man but the Black man!

Reply
5
 

newsnationnow.com

Candidates make history in Midwest congressional elections

(NewsNation) — The 2022 midterm election included two history-making results in the Midwest. When Shri Thanedar is sworn in to the House of Representatives in January, he’ll become the first Indian-American to represent Michigan in Congress. When Illinoisan Delia Ramirez is sworn in, she’ll become the first Latina from the Midwest to serve in Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Young Michigan voters played big role in 2022 midterm election

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Young voters played a big role in the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. "Voting, I think, is the one way our voice is heard toward something," said Delsa Lopez, a student at the University of Michigan. Students here at the University of Michigan waited...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jocelyn Benson declares victory in secretary of state race

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Late into election night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took the stage in Detroit to declare victory. Near midnight, she declared herself the winner after holding a 52-45 lead over GOP challenger Kristina Karamo. “In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And […]
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

2022 election results: Haley Stevens re-elected in Michigan’s 11th US House district in Oakland County

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens has won re-election in Michigan’s 11th U.S. House district covering most of Oakland County, defeating Republican challenger Mark Ambrose. It will be her third term in office. MI U.S. House District 11 (Stevens vs. Ambrose) Candidate. Votes. %. Haley Stevens*(D) 222,84061%. Mark Ambrose(R) 141,02639%. *Incumbent.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Camilleri, DeSana win Wayne County state legislative races

The Democrats won a state Senate seat in Wayne County, while a Republican challenger defeated a Democratic incumbent for a state House seat in the region. Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton defeated Flat Rock Republican Houston James 55%-45% with 99% of the ballots accounted in the 4th Senate District, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI

