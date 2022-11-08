Read full article on original website
Deborah Milton
2d ago
Why do these articles consistently try to tell you what Black people will do! This is part of the great divide as far as racism goes..no one can speak for the Black man but the Black man!
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
newsnationnow.com
Candidates make history in Midwest congressional elections
(NewsNation) — The 2022 midterm election included two history-making results in the Midwest. When Shri Thanedar is sworn in to the House of Representatives in January, he’ll become the first Indian-American to represent Michigan in Congress. When Illinoisan Delia Ramirez is sworn in, she’ll become the first Latina from the Midwest to serve in Congress.
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
Ballot counting continues in Detroit with higher than expected turnout
Many races in Michigan are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning, and results are still coming in for some areas, including the City of Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Young Michigan voters played big role in 2022 midterm election
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Young voters played a big role in the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan. "Voting, I think, is the one way our voice is heard toward something," said Delsa Lopez, a student at the University of Michigan. Students here at the University of Michigan waited...
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan's governor, says 'we are feeling damn good about where we are headed'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term after beating out Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to the Associated Press.
Jocelyn Benson declares victory in secretary of state race
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Late into election night, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson took the stage in Detroit to declare victory. Near midnight, she declared herself the winner after holding a 52-45 lead over GOP challenger Kristina Karamo. “In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to vote was on the ballot. And […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Haley Stevens re-elected in Michigan’s 11th US House district in Oakland County
Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens has won re-election in Michigan’s 11th U.S. House district covering most of Oakland County, defeating Republican challenger Mark Ambrose. It will be her third term in office. MI U.S. House District 11 (Stevens vs. Ambrose) Candidate. Votes. %. Haley Stevens*(D) 222,84061%. Mark Ambrose(R) 141,02639%. *Incumbent.
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
Detroit News
Camilleri, DeSana win Wayne County state legislative races
The Democrats won a state Senate seat in Wayne County, while a Republican challenger defeated a Democratic incumbent for a state House seat in the region. Democratic state Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton defeated Flat Rock Republican Houston James 55%-45% with 99% of the ballots accounted in the 4th Senate District, a newly designed district that encompasses Trenton, Flat Rock and Van Buren Township.
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
Voters send all Democrats to seats on MSU, U-M, Wayne State boards
Voters stayed with the status quo Tuesday when it came to the governing boards at the three Michigan universities where board members are elected by popular vote. All incumbents listed on the ballot at Wayne State University, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were reelected. More:Find all 2022 Michigan election results...
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Macomb County Commissioners
Voters in Michigan will decide who will make up the new Macomb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted.
Detroit News
James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat
Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
