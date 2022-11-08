Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
Larry Bird picked Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James for teammates he would like to play with but for different reasons.
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson opens up on the signals he saw before realizing his son was gay.
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers for free (11/7/22)
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their two-day stay in Los Angeles on Monday night with a matchup vs. the Clippers. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers. Also: Find out how to watch every Cavaliers...
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Detroit Pistons History: Carmelo Anthony Is Still Their Biggest Nightmare
Detroit Pistons made huge draft mistakes. The Pistons didn't want to draft Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh in the 2003 NBA draft.
Report: LeBron James and Paul George were possibly minutes away from being teammates on Cavs in 2017
NBA stars LeBron James and Paul George have crossed paths many times during their careers, but they’ve never been teammates in the league. However, in 2017, the two players were potentially “minutes away” from being teammates, according to a new report. It sounds like the Cleveland Cavaliers came extremely close to trading for George.
Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant had 2 best NBA crossovers this year. Whose was better?
Luka Doncic is one of the very best basketball players in the world, and he’s an amazing start to the 2022-2023 season. Still only 23 years old, Doncic has already established himself as a top-five player in the league, and currently leads the NBA in scoring by putting some Michael-Jordan-in-the-80s type of numbers. After his Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency over the offseason, Doncic has to do more than ever to carry his team right now, and he’s taking his game to new heights.
Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...
Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
Kyrie Irving’s Shocking Defiance of Steve Nash Revealed
Steve Nash knew it was over after this.
Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms for 2022-23 Season
The Hornets went all out for this one.
NBA scout says Kyrie Irving openly defied Steve Nash's play calls
How dysfunctional are the Brooklyn Nets, you ask? A report from the New York Post's Brian Lewis about sums it up. Lewis spoke to an NBA advance scout with "years" of experience who attended the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 29 (three days before head coach Steve Nash was fired) and witnessed guard Kyrie Irving do something he had never seen in an NBA game before.
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the love. For the Land. The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniform -- a vintage and earthy design inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks -- which will be debuted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and worn six other times throughout the season.
Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets
Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
Despite all the hype, Cavaliers understand ‘we’re a team that’s still building’
The Cavaliers were not down after the loss. It was a teaching moment. “We’ll learn from this. They did a lot of things that we’ll see come playoff time and, you know, it was a test and there are things we did well and things we can get better at,” Mitchell said.
Mavs Luka Doncic 'Absolutely' Better Than KD, Analyst Says
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, says Chris Broussard, is destined to have a better career than KD.
The Cavs Got Praise From The Team’s Ultimate Icon
Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers are very happy with the team so far this season. That’s because the team has gotten off to a great start and currently has an 8-2 record, second in the East and sitting right behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks. This new-look Cavs...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
'I definitely had to catch up': Now healthy, Browns rookie Michael Woods II getting reps
BEREA — Michael Woods II was already coming into his first months with the Browns at a disadvantage of sorts. For starters, Woods was a late-round pick, having been taken in the sixth round. Then there were the injuries that sidelined him for much of the on-field offseason program, as well as most...
