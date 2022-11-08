PORTLAND, N.D (KFGO) – One man is dead after a crash at an unregulated intersection on a gravel road southwest of Portland in east-central North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup that was eastbound on 3rd St NE, entered the intersection and struck a Ram pickup that was southbound on 145th Ave NE. The Ram was pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a seed tender. Both pickups went into the southeast ditch following the crash.

PORTLAND, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO