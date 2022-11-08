ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfgo.com

MSHSL postpones two state quarterfinal football games

(KFGO/KNFL) A pair of Minnesota State 9-man football quarterfinals have been postponed, according to the Minnesota State High School League, due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game with Mountain Iron-Buhl and Kittson County Central scheduled for tonight at Moorhead High School has been postponed to Friday afternoon at...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

UPDATE: I-29 re-opens but no travel advised between Fargo and Hillsboro

FARGO (KFGO) – I-29 from Fargo to Grand Forks has reopened after being closed for about three hours earlier Thursday due to dangerous driving conditions. ND DOT says no travel is advised between Fargo and Hillsboro, however, and there still are a number of other “no travel advised” warnings in the west-central North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

1 dead after crash in east-central ND

PORTLAND, N.D (KFGO) – One man is dead after a crash at an unregulated intersection on a gravel road southwest of Portland in east-central North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., the North Dakota Highway Patrol said a Ford pickup that was eastbound on 3rd St NE, entered the intersection and struck a Ram pickup that was southbound on 145th Ave NE. The Ram was pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a seed tender. Both pickups went into the southeast ditch following the crash.
PORTLAND, ND
kfgo.com

West Fargo, Moorhead voters approve 1/2 percent sales tax increase

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Voters in West Fargo and Moorhead approved 0.5 percent sales tax increases Tuesday. In West Fargo, the funds will go exclusively for police and fire operations, equipment, and buildings. The increase in Moorhead will go toward funding a new Community Center/Public Library. The final vote...
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Clay County crews fight two fires within hours of one another

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Clay County firefighters were busy fighting two separate fires Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mark Empting said just after 10:30 a.m., Barnesville Fire responded to a large grass fire several miles north of town. Due to the size of the fire, they requested help from several other crews, including Sabin, Glyndon, Hawley, and Dilworth Fire Departments.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo police search for man wanted on felony charge and probation warrants

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department is attempting to locate Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address, for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two Probation Violation Warrants for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle. Rainey is 5’8″, weighs roughly 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair....
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy