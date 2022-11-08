While Nebraska football head coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t ruled him out just yet, it seems extremely unlikely that Casey Thompson will be able to go against the Michigan Wolverines. Thompson was injured in the Cornhuskers game against Illinois and didn’t play against Minnesota. After both Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy have seen action in both games (though one has seen more action than the other) there’s still a big question about who will get the start against the Wolverines.

