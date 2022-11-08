ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Brandon Staley Announces Chargers Season-Ending Injury

The last thing the Los Angeles Chargers needed was another significant injury. Unfortunately, that's precisely the news head coach Brandon Staley delivered on Monday. Via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Staley said defensive tackle Austin Johnson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Raiders waive former 1st-rounder Johnathan Abram

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raidershave waivedformer first-round pick Johnathan Abram, who had been a starter at strong safety since being drafted out of Mississippi State in 2019. But with a new regime taking over the Raiders in general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels, Abram lost his...
Packers claim safety Johnathan Abram off waivers

The Green Bay Packersclaimed Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiderson Wednesday. Abram, a 2019 first-round draft pick by the Raiders, was waived on Tuesday. The Packers lost one member of their secondary on Sunday against the Detroit Lions but it was a cornerback, Eric Stokes (ankle, knee).
NFL Week 10 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, early non-QB MVPs

Welcome toWeek 10 of the NFL regular season. It's officially the middle of the campaign, so let's check out how every team is doing -- good or bad. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through nine weeks.
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday

Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
49ers CB Jason Verrett suffers season-ending Achilles injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- On the cusp of returning from a torn ACL in his right knee, San Francisco 49ers cornerbackJason Verrett's latest comeback attempt came to a halt on Wednesday afternoon. That's because Verrett, who had been activated from the physically unable to perform list in October, suffered a...
Las Vegas Raiders place Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raidersplaced a pair of Pro Bowl pass-catchers -- tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow -- on injured reserve Thursday. Waller and Renfrow will both miss at least four games, starting with Sunday's home matchup against the Colts, and will not be eligible to return until the Raiders (2-6) play the Rams on Dec. 8.
Amid 2-8 start, Darvin Ham vows turnaround coming for Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY -- An undermanned Los Angeles Lakers team dropped to 2-8 on the season with a 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday. It was their third straight loss, all by 14 points or more. And in each of those losses, L.A. looked progressively ineffective on the...
Joshua Williams pushes for CB3 spot after Titans win

SdbThe Kansas City Chiefs trust their rookie cornerbacks in 2022. Ultimately, Joshua Williams is back in the CB3 conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defensive back corps is very young, and they doubled down on that before the trade deadline. Rookies, including cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook, have been key rotational players as the season progresses. But the most prominent among them is cornerback Joshua Williams. After a win over the Tennessee Titans, Williams is setting himself apart on the defensive depth chart.
Texans vs. Giants Wednesday injury report: WR Brandin Cooks did not practice with wrist injury

The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 10 as they gear up to take on the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks did not practice with a wrist injury. Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (not injury related – rest) also did not practice.
