Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Major League Pickleball Merges With PPA's Week-Old VIBE League

Major League Pickleball, which boasts owners such as LeBron James, will merge with the PPA's week-old VIBE Pickleball League. Last week, the PPA announced the creation of the VIBE Pickleball League with Mark Cuban as its first team owner. On Tuesday, the league announced Anheuser-Busch as the first Fortune 500...
NBC Los Angeles

USMNT Announces Full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-Man Squad for Qatar

USMNT announces full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-man squad for Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wait is finally over. After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Los Angeles

The Biggest Snubs From the USMNT's World Cup Roster

The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
The Associated Press

Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-year contract, was expected after Kiermaier was limited by to 63 games this year. He last played on July 9 in Cincinnati and had season-ending surgery on his left hip in August. Kiermaier, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, 2016 and 2019, hit .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs this year. He appeared in 29 postseason game for the Rays, batting .220 with four homers and 11 RBIs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

LeBron James exits Lakers' loss to Clippers with left leg soreness, says 'not as bad' as 2018 groin injury

At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily even with LeBron James on the floor this season. But they might have to face their first stretch without him. In the middle of one his better games of the season Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Clippers James landed awkwardly while attempting a shot in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin. The pain was too great for him to stay on the floor, and he exited the game with left leg soreness and did not return.
LOS ANGELES, CA

