BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Jacque Vaughn Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
Jacque Vaughn spent six years as both a player and assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he'll look to provide answers for a Brooklyn Nets team that has had a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season.
NBC Los Angeles
Major League Pickleball Merges With PPA's Week-Old VIBE League
Major League Pickleball, which boasts owners such as LeBron James, will merge with the PPA's week-old VIBE Pickleball League. Last week, the PPA announced the creation of the VIBE Pickleball League with Mark Cuban as its first team owner. On Tuesday, the league announced Anheuser-Busch as the first Fortune 500...
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca flagged as potential Liverpool FC buyer
Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca has been identified as a potential person to watch with the Liverpool Football Club up for sale. The Athletic’s Matt Slater suggested as much on a recent edition of the “Off the Ball” show. The British soccer team is owned by the...
Yardbarker
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
Cleveland Cavaliers collapse late, lose to Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ winning streak is over. Playing in the same building as Sunday, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs crumbled late in the fourth quarter, blew a 13-point lead and lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117. It’s Cleveland’s first loss since the season opener in Toronto on Oct. 19.
NBC Los Angeles
USMNT Announces Full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-Man Squad for Qatar
USMNT announces full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-man squad for Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wait is finally over. After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Los Angeles
The Biggest Snubs From the USMNT's World Cup Roster
The biggest snubs from the USMNT’s World Cup roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The United States men’s national team is ready for Qatar. The USMNT on Wednesday unveiled its roster for the 2022 World Cup. The Americans’ first World Cup squad since 2014 is headlined by Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKinnie and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, among others.
7 takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs 'Ring of the Rowell' docuseries
Shaved head Timmy is our favorite Timmy.
Rays decline $13 million club option on CF Kevin Kiermaier
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-year contract, was expected after Kiermaier was limited by to 63 games this year. He last played on July 9 in Cincinnati and had season-ending surgery on his left hip in August. Kiermaier, a Gold Glove winner in 2015, 2016 and 2019, hit .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs this year. He appeared in 29 postseason game for the Rays, batting .220 with four homers and 11 RBIs.
5 Reasons why the Los Angeles Clippers have succeeded without Kawhi Leonard
After starting the season 2-4, and losing superstar Kawhi Leonard indefinitely in the process, the Los Angeles Clippers found themselves
CBS Sports
LeBron James exits Lakers' loss to Clippers with left leg soreness, says 'not as bad' as 2018 groin injury
At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily even with LeBron James on the floor this season. But they might have to face their first stretch without him. In the middle of one his better games of the season Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Clippers James landed awkwardly while attempting a shot in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin. The pain was too great for him to stay on the floor, and he exited the game with left leg soreness and did not return.
