Greencastle, PA

Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022

Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Jon L Jones obituary 1950~2022

Jon L Jones, 72, of Scotland, PA, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born May 3, 1950 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Richard and Mona Cook Jones. Jon was a 1968 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and served with...
SCOTLAND, PA
Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022

Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Joseph Charles Hammell 1956~2022

Joseph Charles Hammell, 66, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, November 6, 2022 in Gettysburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1956 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of the late Thomas Hammell and Shirley Faith. Joseph honorably served his country in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm. He...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Paul L Salmon obituary 1922~2022

Paul L Salmon, 100, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 3, 1922 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Alice Leedy Salmon. Paul served with the US Navy during WWII and retired in 1979 from Letterkenny...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022

Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lee H Latsbaugh obituary 1933~2022

Lee H Latsbaugh, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Roper Hospice Cottage, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born Wednesday, November 8, 1933 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Edgar V. and Ethel M. Vandrew Latsbaugh. His twin...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Lorraine F Mayers obituary 1948~2022

Lorraine F Mayers, 74 of New Oxford, PA passed away at the York Hospital on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. Born January 31, 1948 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David A. & Minnie Virginia (Barb) McNeal. Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, William F. Mayers, Sr....
NEW OXFORD, PA
Kate S Lesher obituary 1987~2022

Kate S Lesher, 34, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1987 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Barry E. Lesher of Easton and Jeannette Helm Lesher of Chambersburg. Kate was a 2006 graduate of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Sue Ann Jordan obituary 1947~2022

Ms. Sue Ann Jordan (Pike), 75, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 18, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mr. Robert S. and Ruth (Weaver) Pike. She was a graduate of North Hagerstown High School. Sue worked...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022

Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Beverly A Keefer obituary 1937~2022

Beverly A Keefer (Shirley), 85, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1937 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary Catherine (Myers) Shirley. Beverly was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Anna Louise “Lana” Muly 1941~2022

Anna Louise “Lana” Muly (Wallace), went to her eternal rest November 4, 2022, following a valiant battle with cancer. Lana was predeceased by her husband, Carl A. Muly, son, Stephen W. Muly, parents, George and Ruth Wallace, sister Janet Vergara, and brother, Jerry Wallace. She is survived by...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kearon Doyle Pugh obituary 1943~2022

Kearon Doyle Pugh, 79, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1943, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Archie J. and Ida A. (Jumper) Doyle. Kearon worked as a cashier at the former Cressler’s Grocery Store, Chambersburg....
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Samuel H Wengert obituary 1927~2022

Samuel H Wengert, 95, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 14, 1927 in Southampton Township, Franklin County, PA he was the son of the late Norman S. and Florence I. (Hock) Wengert. He was a dairy farmer for many years and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022

Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
