Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther 2’ is already mounting MCU milestones as ‘Eternals’ cliffhanger gains new significance

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Marvel has a surprise coming 2 weeks before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released
November 11th is the release date for Marvel’s last MCU movie of 2022. That’s a date many MCU fans already know well, especially those who can’t wait to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and find out who will be Marvel’s next Black Panther. Marvel is currently...
A sizeable box office hit that gets more offensive by the year embraces its true self on streaming
Darren Aronofsky has been forced to publicly address the reasons why he decided that putting Brendan Fraser in a fat suit to direct him to a potential Academy Award in The Whale was a justifiable decision, so it’s not exactly a shock that 2001 comedy Shallow Hal continues to cause offense more than 20 years on from its initial release.
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
Marvel's Kevin Feige Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "The Most Important Movie We've Ever Made"
How do you make a sequel to Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman? That was the question facing Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and returning writer-director Ryan Coogler, confronted by the unimaginable task of rewriting and reworking Black Panther: Wakanda Forever without leading man Boseman. The actor, who died before the start of production, privately battled colon cancer until his death at the age of 43 in August 2020. Moving forward, Coogler and his cast — among them Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett — poured their real grief into Wakanda Forever, which sees the kingdom of Wakanda mourning Boseman's King T'Challa in the wake of his death.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo reveals best look yet at Ironheart’s upgrades
A new promo for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is giving us our best look yet at one of the more advanced iterations of the Stark tech-inspired suit utilized by a new hero being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart. The promo comes to...
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
Cosmic coincidence: Real black panther emerges from hiding to terrorize locals just in time for ‘Wakanda Forever’
All around the world, Marvel fans are getting themselves hyped up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The much-anticipated sequel is already out in several international territories and lands domestically tomorrow, though fans in Serbia may be running the risk of getting a little too close for comfort with the titular feline.
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
Namor the Sub-Mariner Surfaces in New Marvel Comic Trade
As Namor the Sub-Mariner surfaces in the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel is collecting classic Silver Age comics featuring Prince Namor. In Mighty Marvel Masterworks: Namor, the Sub-Mariner Vol. 1: The Quest Begins, on sale November 15th, Marvel visionary Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan send the half-human, half-Atlantean anti-hero to the depths of the Marvel Universe with his first feature stories in Tales to Astonish. (The double-feature book co-starred Giant-Man and the Hulk until issue #70, when Namor replaced the super-sized Avenger. The split book became The Incredible Hulk with issue #102 as Prince Namor went on to lead his own series in 1968's Sub-Mariner #1.)
