Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Renault’s Talks With Geely Complicated by Nissan Concerns -Sources
BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's concerns about technology transfers have complicated its partner Renault's plans to sell a large stake in its gasoline-engine business to China's Geely, three people familiar with the talks said. Renault is pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp...
insideevs.com
Toyota Reportedly Considering Electric Vehicle Strategy Reboot
Even though in early September Toyota announced that it was doubling down on its strategy to produce electric vehicles, maintaining course with the $38-billion electrification plan announced in 2021. However, a new report says that inside Toyota things aren’t so simple and that the company is frantically trying to rethink its EV strategy, as it is trying to match not only Tesla, but also other established automakers that have embraced electrification better.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Autoweek.com
’We’re Number Two!’ in EV Sales, Say Ford and Hyundai/Kia
How can Ford and Hyundai Group both be correct without an absolute tie? We tapped Wards Intelligence data to sort it out. Ford says its all-electric F-150 Lightning and e-Transit van are bestsellers in their segments. Meanwhile, the Hyundai and Kia brands have popular EVs in the market, in addition to the recently launched Genesis G80 EV.
World’s biggest carmakers to build 400m more vehicles than 1.5C climate target will allow
The world’s biggest carmakers plan to build about 400m more diesel and petrol cars than what is sustainable to contain global heating, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the University of Applied Sciences of the Industry in Bergisch Gladbach and Greenpeace Germany compared the rate at which the world needed to embrace zero-emissions vehicles with the rate at which major car companies were planning to produce various models.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
electrek.co
Geely’s Radar Auto launches RD6 electric pickup in China for under $25K
Less than six months after Geely Group announced a new outdoors-centric marque called Radar Auto, the nascent brand has launched its first electric pickup truck in China – the RD6. Production is officially underway overseas and order books have opened, starting at an MSRP around $25,000. Radar Auto may...
theevreport.com
Geely and Renault Group to Create Leading Powertrain Technology Company
New global company to develop, produce and supply advanced hybrid and low-emission powertrains. Hangzhou, HongKong SAR, China and Boulogne-Billancourt, France – Geely and Renault Group have signed a non-binding framework agreement to create a new global leader to develop, manufacture and supply best-in-class hybrid powertrains and highly efficient ICE powertrains.
Jalopnik
Honda and Sony Could Relegate Dealers to Service Centers and Cut Them out of EV Sales
Sony and Honda are moving forward with their joint venture to make EVs that will allegedly be sold in the U.S. by 2026, but not as Sony or Honda branded cars. The two companies are titans of their respective industries, but now that auto and tech have started to overlap, Sony and Honda plan to use their expertise to bring EVs like the Sony Vision-S concept to market. And whatever EV the joint venture finally comes up with will rely on Honda dealers for service despite not wearing a Honda badge, as Automotive News reports.
Sales of used electric cars hit new high
Sales of used pure electric cars have reached a record high.Some 16,775 used pure battery electric cars were bought in the UK between July and September, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.That is 44.1% more than during the same period last year.Sales of used hybrid electrics were up 2.5% year-on-year, but demand for plug-in hybrids fell by 5.8%.It’s great to see a growing number of used buyers able to get into an electric carMike Hawes, SMMTThe market share of all used electrified cars rose from 3.3% to 4.0%.The overall number of used cars bought between July and...
Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China
TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market.
traveltomorrow.com
Volkswagen to launch hydrogen car with a tank autonomy of 2,000km
Volkswagen and Kraftwerk are developing a car powered by hydrogen with a tank autonomy of 2,000 km. The German car manufacturer is currently working on a new fuel cell that is reportedly much cheaper than the current ones in the market, allowing hydrogen cars to travel 2,000 km on a single tank — enough to drive from Portugal to Belgium without ever stopping for refueling. According to Hydrogen Central, Volkswagen has recently applied for the registration of a patent for this new and cheaper hydrogen fuel cell, representing a turn in the position that Volkswagen usually shows regarding hydrogen, somewhat pessimistic.
US News and World Report
SEAT-VW Says to Go Ahead With Spanish E-Car, Battery Project
MADRID (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT will go ahead with a mega project to make electric vehicles and batteries after overcoming initial reservations about the size of government subsidies for the venture of strategic importance for Spain, it said on Wednesday. The SEAT-led project, in which 60 other Volkswagen-linked companies...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Separation Anxiety Over Renault's Five-Way Split
PARIS (Reuters) - Analysts seeking less complexity from Renault at its investor day this week were disappointed to find that CEO Luca de Meo will split the company into five autonomous businesses. The French carmaker announced a major overhaul at a long-awaited presentation on Tuesday, dividing operations into five specialised...
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
The rest of the pack is clearly playing catchup to Tesla’s domestic dominance—but aren’t as far behind as you may think.
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Comments / 0