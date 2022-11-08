A recession is about to begin, or has begun already. One debate about the downturn is whether it will be long or deep. Economists have begun to line up on opposite sides of the argument. The worst-case scenario is always that the downturn will look like the Great Depression. No sane economist has gone down that path. The worst part of the Great Recession is a more likely set of circumstances, if a new recession is both long and deep. Unemployment reached 10% in October 2009.

6 DAYS AGO