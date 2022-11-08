Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida's east coast feels early impact of Hurricane Nicole
Several beachside communities from Brevard County to Flagler County have issued evacuation orders ahead of the approaching Hurricane Nicole. Late Wednesday, law enforcement officers were going door-to-door to check on residents and warning those people who chose to stay behind to shelter in place.
positivelyosceola.com
Hurricane Nicole churns closer to Florida’s East Coast with sustained winds of 75 mph, Osceola could see 60 -70 mph winds, 4-8 inches of rain
Osceola County is urging residents to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Nicole, which is currently located about 80 miles off the coast of Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast. Forecasters are predicting Osceola to receive about 4-8 inches of rain, with strong winds between 60 and 70 mph and the possibility of tornadoes. Osceola County will likely see the strongest wind and heaviest rainfall early Thursday between 2 am and 10 am.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Nicole weakens to tropical storm after making landfall in Florida
Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Transformer blows in Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole
Video shows a transformer blowing and lighting up the sky in Melbourne Beach, Florida amid Tropical Storm Nicole. Power outages are widespread after the system came ashore as a hurricane.
click orlando
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
click orlando
Concerns rise over possible flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole in Osceola County neighborhood
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – More than a month after Hurricane Ian brought major floods to Central Florida, Kirk Dacosta of Buenaventura Lakes is once again boarding up his windows. When asked by News 6 whether he had seen movement by the county to ensure flooding does not occur again in his area, Dacosta said he had not seen county workers in his neighborhood.
click orlando
Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
click orlando
Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
WESH
Osceola County sheriff speaks on safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is urging residents to stay put Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. He held a press conference sharing safety tips and updates Wednesday morning. It's been on and off rain and wind over in Osceola County. The sheriff did hold a...
fox35orlando.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
fox35orlando.com
60-foot Christmas tree toppled by Hurricane Nicole at Cranes Roost Park
When or not it's considered too early to put up Christmas decorations – we'll leave that argument to everyone else -- the winds from Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) toppled a 60-foot Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. Video captured Thursday morning showed...
click orlando
As Nicole strengthens to potential hurricane, NASA and Space Force prep for storm surge
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With Florida firmly in the crosshairs of Hurricane Nicole, teams across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are preparing facilities – and the massive moon-bound Artemis I rocket – for the still-strengthening storm as it bears down on the Space Coast.
WESH
Osceola County residents prepare for subtropical storm Nicole
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency officials in Osceola County are monitoring subtropical storm Nicole. Not too long ago, the sandbag distribution site at Osceola Heritage Park was packed as residents prepared for Hurricane Ian. On Monday, it's reopened for those hoping to protect their homes from the impacts Nicole could bring.
Lake Wales braces for Hurricane Nicole
This year Hurricane Ian brought more damage to the community, but residents say they aren't worried about Hurricane Nicole.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Declares State of Emergency due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
The City of Kissimmee has declared a local State of Emergency due to the severe weather threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is anticipated to become a Hurricane Wednesday. The City’s Stormwater Division has been working for the past few days to ensure the stormwater system, drain inlets, canals, ditches,...
channele2e.com
Tropical Storm Nicole and ConnectWise IT Nation: Storm Updates
Tropical Storm Nicole, which could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, appears to be approaching Orlando, Florida — where ConnectWise is hosting the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs on November 9-11. Still, the storm threat has not kept MSPs away from the show. The massive keynote room...
Polk County Schools cancels school Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status by landfall on Wednesday, the Polk County Schools district has closed schools Thursday. School will continue as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9, however, after-school activities on Wednesday at Polk County...
