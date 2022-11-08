ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida's east coast feels early impact of Hurricane Nicole

Several beachside communities from Brevard County to Flagler County have issued evacuation orders ahead of the approaching Hurricane Nicole. Late Wednesday, law enforcement officers were going door-to-door to check on residents and warning those people who chose to stay behind to shelter in place.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Hurricane Nicole churns closer to Florida’s East Coast with sustained winds of 75 mph, Osceola could see 60 -70 mph winds, 4-8 inches of rain

Osceola County is urging residents to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Nicole, which is currently located about 80 miles off the coast of Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast. Forecasters are predicting Osceola to receive about 4-8 inches of rain, with strong winds between 60 and 70 mph and the possibility of tornadoes. Osceola County will likely see the strongest wind and heaviest rainfall early Thursday between 2 am and 10 am.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Concerns rise over possible flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole in Osceola County neighborhood

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – More than a month after Hurricane Ian brought major floods to Central Florida, Kirk Dacosta of Buenaventura Lakes is once again boarding up his windows. When asked by News 6 whether he had seen movement by the county to ensure flooding does not occur again in his area, Dacosta said he had not seen county workers in his neighborhood.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how...
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County residents prepare for subtropical storm Nicole

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency officials in Osceola County are monitoring subtropical storm Nicole. Not too long ago, the sandbag distribution site at Osceola Heritage Park was packed as residents prepared for Hurricane Ian. On Monday, it's reopened for those hoping to protect their homes from the impacts Nicole could bring.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee Declares State of Emergency due to Subtropical Storm Nicole

The City of Kissimmee has declared a local State of Emergency due to the severe weather threat from Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is anticipated to become a Hurricane Wednesday. The City’s Stormwater Division has been working for the past few days to ensure the stormwater system, drain inlets, canals, ditches,...
KISSIMMEE, FL
channele2e.com

Tropical Storm Nicole and ConnectWise IT Nation: Storm Updates

Tropical Storm Nicole, which could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, appears to be approaching Orlando, Florida — where ConnectWise is hosting the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs on November 9-11. Still, the storm threat has not kept MSPs away from the show. The massive keynote room...
ORLANDO, FL

