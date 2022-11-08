ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after a Sunday afternoon crash in south St. Louis County. According to police, Gerald McClain was driving a motorcycle when he was crashed into by a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive around 3:30 p.m. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

