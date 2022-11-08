ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Wagner wins reelection for MO Second Congressional House District

(KMOV) -- Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner won re-election as Missouri’s Second Congressional District House Representative in Tuesday’s election. Wagner won with about 55 percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Trish Gunby and Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. Wagner has been representing the district since she won the spot...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Cori Bush cruises to re-election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday incumbent Democrat Cori Bush won re-election as the representative of Missouri’s First Congressional District. Missouri’s First District includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and parts of Mid-County. Bush won comfortably, beating out Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr....
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

AP projects JB Pritzker has been reelected as IL governor

CHICAGO (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been reelected, the Associated Press projects. Pritzker defeated State Senator Darren Bailey Tuesday. Bailey won the GOP primary earlier this year, in part, with help from Pritzker, who ran ads boosting Bailey, believing he was the weaker opponent. Pritzker did very well around Chicago, while Bailey ran up the margins in downstate Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Page edges out Mantovani in race for STL County Executive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has won re-election in a close race against challenger Mark Mantovani. Page was appointed to succeed Steve Stenger as County Executive in 2019, he then won a special election in 2020 to fill the rest of Stenger’s term. Stenger resigned after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a pay-to-play scheme.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, Missouri voters voted to pass Amendment 3, which will change Missouri’s constitution to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 and older. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Amendment 3 passed with 53 percent of voters saying yes to Amendment...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Couple killed in St. Charles Co. fire overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was killed in an overnight fire in St. Charles County, authorities say. Two 84-year-old people were found dead at the scene of the fire around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court in New Melle, Mo. on Thursday. St. Louis...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man dies after Sunday crash in South County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after a Sunday afternoon crash in south St. Louis County. According to police, Gerald McClain was driving a motorcycle when he was crashed into by a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive around 3:30 p.m. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting Sunset Hills officer with stolen truck

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is facing charges after a Sunset Hills police officer was assaulted in September. According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 18 just before 12:30 a.m. Charges allege Timmothy Duty led Sunset Hills police on a chase in a stolen Ford F-250 through South County and South City. At one point in the chase, a backseat passenger got out of the truck and attempted to run away but was arrested by St. Louis police.
SUNSET HILLS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy