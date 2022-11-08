Read full article on original website
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
Wagner wins reelection for MO Second Congressional House District
(KMOV) -- Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner won re-election as Missouri’s Second Congressional District House Representative in Tuesday’s election. Wagner won with about 55 percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Trish Gunby and Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. Wagner has been representing the district since she won the spot...
Cori Bush cruises to re-election
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday incumbent Democrat Cori Bush won re-election as the representative of Missouri’s First Congressional District. Missouri’s First District includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and parts of Mid-County. Bush won comfortably, beating out Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr....
AP projects JB Pritzker has been reelected as IL governor
CHICAGO (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been reelected, the Associated Press projects. Pritzker defeated State Senator Darren Bailey Tuesday. Bailey won the GOP primary earlier this year, in part, with help from Pritzker, who ran ads boosting Bailey, believing he was the weaker opponent. Pritzker did very well around Chicago, while Bailey ran up the margins in downstate Illinois.
Missourians can expect to see recreational marijuana sold in February 2023 after voters approve Amendment 3
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Recreational marijuana was on Missourians ballots as Amendment 3 during the midterms. It legalized weed and removed arrests and convictions for non-violent marijuana offenses. 53% of voting Missourians approved this amendment on Tuesday, but with the race being very close, it’s leaving mixed reviews by...
ARPA funding announcement a day before the election, politics or coincidence?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who is running for re-election, made two announcements on Monday about the use of COVID relief funds for police and daycare workers. He said $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds would go to providing training and...
Page edges out Mantovani in race for STL County Executive
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has won re-election in a close race against challenger Mark Mantovani. Page was appointed to succeed Steve Stenger as County Executive in 2019, he then won a special election in 2020 to fill the rest of Stenger’s term. Stenger resigned after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a pay-to-play scheme.
Missouri voters approve legalizing recreational marijuana
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, Missouri voters voted to pass Amendment 3, which will change Missouri’s constitution to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for people 21 and older. With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Amendment 3 passed with 53 percent of voters saying yes to Amendment...
State of Missouri to award $1 million in scholarships to police academy recruits
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the law enforcement profession struggles to attract new talent amid retirements and those leaving the profession, the state of Missouri is offering a new incentive. In late October, Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Blue Scholarship, aimed at providing up to $5,000 to Missouri...
St. Charles urges taxpayers to attend open meeting with EPA about water contamination on Nov. 17
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Charles is making a push to get residents to attend a meeting with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to discuss water contamination on Nov. 17. This follows last month’s announcement that new chemical contamination has been found in the city of...
DEA seizes nearly 700 pounds of Fentanyl in 2022, topping last two years combined
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 111 days is how long it took for Becky Fuqua’s daughter, Jena, to lose her battle with addiction in 2018. “Xanax was the kick starter and there was an exposure to fentanyl,” Fuqua said. Jen was only 20 when she died, which still...
Couple killed in St. Charles Co. fire overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was killed in an overnight fire in St. Charles County, authorities say. Two 84-year-old people were found dead at the scene of the fire around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court in New Melle, Mo. on Thursday. St. Louis...
St. Clair County event to gather Christmas gifts for families in need
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- The 24th annual Gifts From the Heart event Thursday in St. Clair County will help area children get gifts for Christmas. The event is from 5-8 p.m. at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds at 200 South Belt East in Belleville. Admission is a new unwrapped gift or $20 per person.
Man dies after Sunday crash in South County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man died after a Sunday afternoon crash in south St. Louis County. According to police, Gerald McClain was driving a motorcycle when he was crashed into by a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Wembley Drive around 3:30 p.m. The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.
Man charged with assault after allegedly hitting Sunset Hills officer with stolen truck
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is facing charges after a Sunset Hills police officer was assaulted in September. According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 18 just before 12:30 a.m. Charges allege Timmothy Duty led Sunset Hills police on a chase in a stolen Ford F-250 through South County and South City. At one point in the chase, a backseat passenger got out of the truck and attempted to run away but was arrested by St. Louis police.
