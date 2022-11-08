Read full article on original website
Myranetta Sobeit McDaniel
2d ago
Dame Markkeif My Condolences too the family Praying for speedy recovery for the mother an daughter lord have mercy
Reply(1)
4
1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police investigating a shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Ferguson on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Canfield Drive. Ferguson Police Department said the victim was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at the...
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
Woman asks for help after fire kills family members
A St. Louis woman is asking for help and donations after a deadly fire Monday evening claimed the lives of her uncle and his daughter.
Police investigating an assault in Webster Groves
Police are investigating an assault Wednesday in the Webster Groves area.
Couple killed in St. Charles Co. fire overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was killed in an overnight fire in St. Charles County, authorities say. Two 84-year-old people were found dead at the scene of the fire around 12:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court in New Melle, Mo. on Thursday. St. Louis...
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Man run over, killed after being mistaken for road debris Monday night
ST. LOUIS — Accident reconstruction is investigating a fatal accident that happened Monday night which resulted in the death of a man. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Hamilton and Natural Bridge Avenue when a driver ran over what he thought was debris in the road, but actually ran over a man.
Fenton motorcyclist seriously hurt in motorcycle crash
A Fenton man was seriously injured Monday morning, Nov. 7, in a motorcycle crash on New Sugar Creek Road at Ashwood Drive in the Murphy area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:04 a.m., Melik K. Benton, 30, of Florissant was backing up a 2004 Freightliner Cascadia on northbound...
Man dies in wrong-way crash in St. Charles County
A man died Tuesday evening in a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Three restaurant break-ins overnight throughout St. Louis
Three more businesses were broken into overnight.
Woman taken at gunpoint found safe, police say
A woman abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend has been located and is safe.
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on collision on I-64 near Lake St. Louis Tuesday night
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C was investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday night near Lake St. Louis. The roadway was completely closed with all lanes blocked for over three hours. As of 10:30, eastbound I-64 and 40 near Highway DD is...
Driver carjacked overnight in south St. Louis
A driver was carjacked overnight in south St. Louis.
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
St. Louis County woman believed to have been taken at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend found safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman who was believed to be taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend has been found safe. Karrena Cummings, 21, was reported missing around 3:14 a.m. Tuesday in Ferguson. Hours later, police said she had been found and was safe. No other information has been...
Multi-vehicle crash partially closes I-64 overnight
A late-night accident had I-64 partially closed for a time overnight.
30-year-old charged with triple shooting in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a Jennings man in connection with a recent triple shooting that left one man dead. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 5, in the first block of N. Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard.
