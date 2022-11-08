ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead outside Grandview apartments where woman shot in car week earlier

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police were back at the same apartment complex Monday where a woman was shot in her car a week earlier.

A man was found dead in his truck near the complex entrance at East 140th Street and Grandboro Lane Monday afternoon.

Police said it was too early to say whether the two incidents were connected, but the way the victims were found is eerily similar.

FOX4 also spoke to a young woman who says she was nearly another victim early Halloween morning.

SaMya King, 21, had just moved to Belton, Missouri, from the Los Angeles area the month before.

“We were excited for her, she’s moving somewhere we knew we’d get to see her sometimes,” her younger brother Terry Sanders said.

On Oct. 31, her mom got a call from a nurse that SaMya was in a Kansas City hospital.

“I thought maybe she got in a car accident or something, never think that my child was shot in her head,” Patricia Barlow said.

“This turned my world upside down. It’s my daughter, I never thought in a million years I’d see something like this,” her father Ivy King said.

Family say they’ve learned SaMya King was dropping off a co-worker at Douglas Place Apartments after a night of roller skating. Police say she was robbed and crashed into a light pole. Police say her passenger is cooperating with the investigation.

Another resident in the same apartment complex says a man tried to rob her that same early morning as she sat in her car.

“He had two guns in his hand, he had one to my friend’s face and one to me,” the young woman, who asked not to be identified, said.

She said he let her go, because she told him she didn’t have anything. She went inside her apartment. A few minutes later, she heard the gunfire and crash and her mom called for help.

“She called 911 and while she’s on the phone with the operator the dude fired three more shots,” the woman said.

A week after SaMya King was shot came the first hope for King’s family from California now staying at her bedside.

“She is responding, she was able to do thumbs up and two fingers and squeeze your hand,” Barlow said.

But they are still seeking answers, knocking on doors at the apartment complex. Flyers posted say “Justice for SaMya” at the apartment complex, where the flashing lights of a new police investigation is underway of a man found dead in a vehicle.

“If you know something, say something. This guy’s still out here, this is just a child,” Eli McCall said.

Residents and King’s family can’t help wonder if the two crime scenes could be related.

“There needs to be a face to this crime and people need to speak up if they know something because these crimes are absolutely ridiculous and these people have families and loved ones. If they know something, they can say something,” Barlow said.

