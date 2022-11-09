Live Election Results: North Carolina State Legislature

Insider

Polls closed in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This cycle , all 120 of the seats in the North Carolina House of Representatives are up for election, and Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 17 seats. Meanwhile, all 50 of the seats in the North Carolina State Senate are up for election, where Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 6 seats.

The North Carolina House and Senate are currently under Republican control and are considered generally likely to remain as such, but it is still a competitive cycle.

The state has operated under a divided government for the past five years.

North Carolina House of Representatives election results:

North Carolina Senate election results: