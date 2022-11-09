ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Live Election Results: North Carolina State Legislature

By Madison Hall,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28e5JQ_0j2Vv6Jq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYqJA_0j2Vv6Jq00

Insider

  • Polls closed in North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This cycle , all 120 of the seats in the North Carolina House of Representatives are up for election, and Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 17 seats. Meanwhile, all 50 of the seats in the North Carolina State Senate are up for election, where Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 6 seats.

The North Carolina House and Senate are currently under Republican control and are considered generally likely to remain as such, but it is still a competitive cycle.

The state has operated under a divided government for the past five years.

Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

North Carolina House of Representatives election results:

North Carolina Senate election results:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Susan Wild defeats Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Susan Wild faced off against Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is based in the Lehigh Valley and includes GOP stronghold Carbon County. Wild narrowly defeated Scheller in 2020. Election 2022 Pennsylvania Results Explore more election results. House (4...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Election results: Republicans concede majority in Minnesota Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The balance of power has apparently shifted to the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate following Tuesday's general election.Republicans conceded the majority Wednesday morning, with Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller saying "it does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate." The DFL had already claimed the victory earlier on Wednesday. Party leaders planned to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. CBS News Minnesota plans to carry that press conference live.Some state Senate races have yet to be officially called.Minnesota has, for the past four years, had a split legislature, with Republicans controlling...
MINNESOTA STATE
WXII 12

How to know your vote counted in North Carolina

N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

716K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy