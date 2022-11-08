ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Danny Pudi Talks “Excitement” Over ‘Community’ Movie: “We’re Pumped”

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nqu1A_0j2Vv4YO00

Danny Pudi played the role of Abed Nadir in the sitcom Community over six seasons and the actor is getting ready to reprise his role in the upcoming film.

“Everything we know, we know. The update on my end is that I’m very excited,” he told ComicBook.com in an interview. “I haven’t read anything yet, but we’ve all been texting and communicating. We’re pumped and really looking forward to doing it. So we’ll see. We’ll see very soon, hopefully.”

After many years of fans campaigning for a movie based on the comedy created by Dan Harmon, Peacock finally announced that a film was in the works . Community: The Movie is set to star Joel McHale, Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.

Community ran for five seasons on NBC and after its cancelation on the peacock network, it was saved by Yahoo! Screen for a sixth and final season. Not returning for the film are Chevy Chase who left the show after conflicts with Harmon. Also not set to reprise their roles are Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement in September when the movie was announced. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘This Bird Has Flown’ Film Based On Music Biz Novel By The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs In Works At Universal

Universal Pictures has snapped up rights to This Bird Has Flown, the upcoming debut novel from The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, who will adapt her own work for the screen.  Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea — who recently partnered for the first time on the Netflix limited series Anatomy of a Scandal, based on Sarah Vaughan’s same-name novel — will reteam to produce the film adaptation for 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories, respectively. (The pair are also currently developing a series based on Vaughan’s novel Reputation, as we told you first in February.) Set for publication via Little, Brown and Company on...
Deadline

‘Project Artemis’: Newcomer Anna Garcia Lands Breakout Role In Greg Berlanti Apple Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Garcia (Hacks) will make her feature film debut with a sizable role alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Project Artemis, the anticipated 1960s space race pic that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple. While details as to her role are under wraps, her audition was reportedly impressive enough that it helped her secure one of the most coveted jobs in town, even in competition with a number of offer-only actresses.  Apple acquired Project Artemis for upwards of $100M when the hot package hit the market this past spring, as we told you first. Specifics as to the Apple...
Deadline

Matthew Perry Got The Last Line In The ‘Friends’ Series Finale Per His Request

Matthew Perry had the last line of dialogue in the series finale of Friends and that was at his request. In the last episode of the sitcom, which ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004 and centered on a group of friends living in New York City, Perry’s Chandler Bing cracked a joke that closed out the show after 10 seasons. “Before that final episode, I’d taken [co-creator/EP] Marta Kauffman to one side,” Perry wrote in his memoir titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. “‘Nobody else will care about this except me,’ I said. ‘So, may I please have the...
Deadline

Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Action-Thriller ‘G20’ From Amazon Studios, MRC Film

Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (The Woman King) will produce and star in the upcoming feature G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Film. The action-thriller from director Patricia Riggen (The 33) sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world. Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick) wrote the script, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), with Andrew Lazar set to produce via Mad Chance, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions. G20...
Daily Mail

Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel

Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
HAWAII STATE
ComicBook

Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members

God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX

EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer

Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
Deadline

Mandy Moore To Headline & EP ‘Twin Flames’ Series In Works At Hulu With ‘This Is Us’ Co-Showrunners As She Re-Ups Pod Deal With 20th Television

EXCLUSIVE: Former This Is Us star Mandy Moore is eyeing a return to the screen with Twin Flames, a series inspired by the hit Wondery podcast, which is in development at Hulu. The project, on which Moore is teaming with former This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and Guilty Party creator Rebecca Addelman, hails from This Is Us studio 20th Television where Moore has signed a new pod deal for her Roll With The Punches Productions. Under the multi-year pact, Moore and Head Of Development and Producing Partner Averie Joy Maikalima O Makua Huffine will continue to develop and...
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Collider

Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date

ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy