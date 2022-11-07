Taylor propels Texas A&M over UL Monroe 87-54

Wade Taylor IV buried four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to power Texas A&M to an 87-54 victory over UL Monroe in a season opener on Monday night.

Henry Coleman III finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Texas A&M. The Aggies opened with a win for the 22nd straight time — the last four under coach Buzz Williams.

Hayden Hefner had 12 points off the bench for Texas A&M. Dexter Dennis had three of the Aggies' 12 3-pointers and scored 11, while reserve Manny Obaseki scored 10.

Nika Metskhvarishvili and reserve Jamari Blackmon led the Warhawks with 10 points apiece. UL Monroe shot just 27% from the floor (16 of 59) and made 2 of 20 from beyond the arc.

A&M shot nearly 51% from the floor (32 of 63) and hit 12 of 26 from distance.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .