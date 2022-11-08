Read full article on original website
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 15, 2022. When he was young, Libran poet W. S. Merwin had a teacher who advised him, “Don’t lose your arrogance yet. You can do that when you’re older. Lose it too soon, and you may merely replace it with vanity.” I think that counsel is wise for you to meditate on right now. Here’s how I interpret it: Give honor and respect to your fine abilities. Salute and nurture your ripe talents. Talk to yourself realistically about the success you have accomplished. If you build up your appreciation for what is legitimately great about you, you won’t be tempted to resort to false pride or self-absorbed egotism.
Seven Books That Understand Your Grief
When it comes to funerals, I’m a coward. I haven’t attended one for a family member in 25 years, even though in that time, at least one relative has died annually—from cancer, from gun wounds, from a global contagion. I have had to find other ways of mourning. Today, I frequently navigate bereavement in a quieter, private state—and I use literature to help me get there.
Living on Purpose: Joy and peace are a state of mind
Fear and stress are often blamed for ruining our contentment and happiness, but anxiety is not an uncontrollable monster that forces us to be afraid. Actually, these negative responses originate from within our own beliefs. In this light, pessimism is a personal decision that will continue to influence our thinking...
I love you
When we say “I love you” to the people in our lives, what does it mean, really? I say it all the time. Even when the way I convey it isn’t clear or concise and most of the time I don’t say it outright. For whatever...
Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’
DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
Seriously, What Age Is A Tween? (And Can We Return-To-Sender?)
In the words of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, "Everything has changed." The song may not have even been released yet when your probable tween was born, but boy, does it seem to apply to the current situation. Overnight, your precious baby has seemingly turned into a moody, opinionated, stinky tween swamp monster. You love them! But, uh... mostly because you have to. How did this happen? What age is a tween anyway? You thought you had more time until you reached this point.
How Many Gifts ‘Should’ A Kid Get For Christmas?
Last year, my 7-year-old ripped open his last present under the tree, looked around at all the fun and chaos, and said, “Wait, was that the last one?” Needless to say, that’s definitely not the vibe I’m looking for this year. As a mom of four...
What Do You Define as Love?
We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly.
6 books practically written for Scorpios, according to an astrologer
What’s mysterious, intense and enjoys a good book? You guessed it — Scorpios! Typically born between Oct. 23 and No. 21, Scorpios are such intense, passionate signs that they are often mistaken for being a fire sign. In reality, Scorpio is a water sign falling between Libra and Sagittarius.
Foster Parenting Means Being Ready To Say Goodbye
Last year, a close friend decided to forego yet another round of unsuccessful IVF to become a foster parent. After a lengthy certification and training process, she only had a few days’ notice before welcoming a two-week old girl into her home (quickly followed by what is likely the largest single order of baby supplies Amazon Prime has ever seen.) My biological daughter was born that same week, and as my friend and I exchanged late night texts and exasperated photos from the trenches of motherhood, I was constantly in awe that she would endure something this friggin' exhausting and emotionally wrenching, knowing that the baby would almost certainly be gone by toddlerhood.
Dating Today: Attract Love Into Your Life With A Love Journal
I know some of you might not be “in” to journaling. BUT there is something therapeutic about actually writing down thoughts (especially when it comes to relationships) with paper and pen… not on the computer. You can sort out feelings. You might even say things in your journal that you wouldn’t tell a close friend. Journaling helps you figure those things out. So, put your pen to paper so you’ll get full benefit! I just saw this on Facebook… Pain + Reflection = Progress. I want you to have progress…
