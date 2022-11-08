Read full article on original website
Great White Sharks Becoming a Tourist Attraction at Popular San Diego Beach
When Jaws hit theaters in the summer of 1975, it introduced many moviegoers to a new fear. The film showed a great white shark lurking in the waters off an island in New York. Decades later, facts about these ancient oceanic predators are slowly changing people’s minds about great whites. Recently, an aggregation of young great whites near a popular California beach is becoming a tourist attraction.
Hundreds of Dolphins Majestically Appear at California National Park: VIDEO
Visitors at Channel Islands National Park in San Diego had quite a treat last month when they saw hundreds of dolphins swimming. In the clip, viewers can see the majestic creatures swimming at the California park as part of a nursery pod. In addition, the moment was also part of a dolphin ‘stampede.’ Check out the magical dolphins moment.
pacificsandiego.com
TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks
Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
coolsandiegosights.com
San Diego ready to welcome Elton John!
This evening a historic concert will be held at Petco Park in San Diego. Sir Elton John will be appearing for his long sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour!. As I walked around Petco Park and the Gaslamp this afternoon, I saw colorful street banners, displays in shop windows and at the Hard Rock Hotel, people readying a tour merchandise truck, and even some very cool super fans of Elton John just hanging out, and smiling for the above photo! Is that dress awesome, or what?
presidiosentinel.com
Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
NBC San Diego
So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?
The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
News 8 KFMB
Total lunar eclipse coming to the skies above San Diego
Something incredible will be happening in the sky in the early morning hours Tuesday. CBS 8 talked with an expert about what you can expect.
pacificsandiego.com
Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, The Sound, sets Feb. 3 opening with Ziggy Marley
DEL MAR — The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ new $17 million concert venue, which has been in the works since before the pandemic, now has an official name and opening date. The Sound will debut with a Feb. 3 performance by reggae-music star Ziggy Marley, whose 2021 San Diego performance was a stadium show at Petco Park.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Historic The Marine Room Criticized For New Per Person Minimum & Increased Pricing
San Diego's historic The Marine Room is being criticized for its increased prices and a new policy that requires a $100 pre-paid minimum per person for dining in the restaurant's recently-renovated lounge area. Last month, La Jolla Shores' iconic, 81-year-old Marine Room revealed a refreshed dining room and new oceanfront...
kusi.com
San Diego homeless population hits another record high
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
NBC San Diego
‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out
Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
Magical COASTER Holiday Express Train is Coming to Town!
The magical COASTER Holiday Express is coming back to town! North County Transit District is hosting this popular annual event that has become a holiday tradition for many families. The Holiday Express offers an enchanted 60-minute round-trip train ride from Oceanside to Solana Beach where children of all ages are...
California Woman Details Terrifying Shark Attack Experience
A woman suffered a shark bite while swimming at a Southern California beach on Friday. She recently spoke out from her hospital bed, saying she was still processing what happened following attack. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time off a beach in Del Mar, north of San Diego.
San Diego County's 11 mayoral races | Live Election Results
SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters in 11 cities throughout San Diego County voted for their next mayor. These include voters in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, National City, Poway, San Marcos and Vista.
Eater
16 Speakeasies to Check Out in San Diego
Often hiding in plain sight, speakeasy bars hold more than just mystery. San Diego boasts an array of hidden bars, most of which are tucked behind a secret entrance or require an exclusive code for entry. A product of the Prohibition era, these darkened places started off as underground bars where alcoholic drinks were sold illegally. These days, speakeasies are known for offering an intimate cocktail experience, with some bars serving snacks or even full-course meals while others focus on rare spirits or eye-catching libations.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Del Mar shark attack: San Diego shark bite victim speaks out about terrifying experience
Just hours after her swim ended in a shark bite off the Del Mar shore, Lyn Jutronich is ready to share her terrifying experience. "I'm feeling pretty good. I don't know if I just haven't processed everything yet," Jutronich said. Jutronich swam competitively in college and swims in the ocean...
ptproductsonline.com
Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Escondido
Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), an owner-operator of more than 200 US-based outpatient physical therapy clinics, announces the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Escondido, California. PRN’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic, which expands the brand’s San Diego County footprint to 14 locations, will welcome patients of...
NBC San Diego
Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County
Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
After Complete Remodel, Outback Steakhouse Reopens El Cajon Location
Get your steak sauce ready, and napkins for the Bloomin’ Onion, yep, Outback Steakhouse announced the re-opening of its El Cajon restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994.
