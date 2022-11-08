ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Great White Sharks Becoming a Tourist Attraction at Popular San Diego Beach

When Jaws hit theaters in the summer of 1975, it introduced many moviegoers to a new fear. The film showed a great white shark lurking in the waters off an island in New York. Decades later, facts about these ancient oceanic predators are slowly changing people’s minds about great whites. Recently, an aggregation of young great whites near a popular California beach is becoming a tourist attraction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

TunaVille Market offers San Diegans dinner — straight from the docks

Before the crack of dawn on most days that they’re open — Wednesday through Saturday — Tommy Gomes and his TunaVille crew are on the docks outside their shop on Driscoll’s Wharf, meeting commercial fishing boat captains ready to offload their latest seasonal catch. The vessels,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

San Diego ready to welcome Elton John!

This evening a historic concert will be held at Petco Park in San Diego. Sir Elton John will be appearing for his long sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour!. As I walked around Petco Park and the Gaslamp this afternoon, I saw colorful street banners, displays in shop windows and at the Hard Rock Hotel, people readying a tour merchandise truck, and even some very cool super fans of Elton John just hanging out, and smiling for the above photo! Is that dress awesome, or what?
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego homeless population hits another record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone. The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘I Saw the Shark Bite My Thigh:' Del Mar Shark Bite Victim Speaks Out

Lyn Jutronich has been swimming her entire life. Here in San Diego, she’s part of a group of ocean swimmers. It's safe to say, most days, you can find her in the water. “During the week, I have a swim partner that I meet up with a couple of times a week,” said Jutronich. “And he and I swim together the same route that we usually do with the group because it's familiar and we know the distance and we know there are lifeguards and people out. So we had met up [on that day]”
DEL MAR, CA
Eater

16 Speakeasies to Check Out in San Diego

Often hiding in plain sight, speakeasy bars hold more than just mystery. San Diego boasts an array of hidden bars, most of which are tucked behind a secret entrance or require an exclusive code for entry. A product of the Prohibition era, these darkened places started off as underground bars where alcoholic drinks were sold illegally. These days, speakeasies are known for offering an intimate cocktail experience, with some bars serving snacks or even full-course meals while others focus on rare spirits or eye-catching libations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ptproductsonline.com

Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens New Outpatient Physical Therapy Clinic in Escondido

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), an owner-operator of more than 200 US-based outpatient physical therapy clinics, announces the grand opening of its first outpatient physical therapy clinic in Escondido, California. PRN’s latest outpatient physical therapy clinic, which expands the brand’s San Diego County footprint to 14 locations, will welcome patients of...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Powerball Fever in Full Swing in San Diego County

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion, making it the biggest jackpot ever. “Because of the big number, and I just thought it would be foolish of me not to, so I just thought, 'Hey, I’d throw a couple of dollars in and see what happens,' ” one Powerball player told NBC 7.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy