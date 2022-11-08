ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy murder victim ID’d, accused killer arraigned

Police have released the name of the man found dead in a Troy apartment on Monday and information on the man accused of murdering him. Gregory Harris, 25, was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads. On Wednesday, Calvin Louis...
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Troy police investigating domestic shooting, 1 man killed

TROY, Mich. – The Troy Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic shooting that took place Monday afternoon. Troy police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near Big Beaver Road and Rochester Road at 3:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
TROY, MI
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar

FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.No additional information has been released at this time.
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac

A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
DEARBORN, MI

