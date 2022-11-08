Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
The Oakland Press
Troy murder victim ID’d, accused killer arraigned
Police have released the name of the man found dead in a Troy apartment on Monday and information on the man accused of murdering him. Gregory Harris, 25, was shot multiple times inside a residence at the Charter Square Apartments, near Big Beaver and Rochester Roads. On Wednesday, Calvin Louis...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe police release new footage of fatal road rage shooting from September
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Eastpointe Police released new footage to Local 4 of a road rage incident that ended in gunfire. Its release comes as the victim’s family held a protest Tuesday condemning the police investigation. “We want the criminal investigation reopened, we want charges brought,” said Ty Hale’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Troy police investigating domestic shooting, 1 man killed
TROY, Mich. – The Troy Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic shooting that took place Monday afternoon. Troy police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near Big Beaver Road and Rochester Road at 3:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a...
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
1 arrested after police find body riddled with gunshot wounds in Troy apartment complex
One man was taken into police custody on Monday after a deadly shooting left another man dead inside an apartment building in Troy, authorities said.
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
fox2detroit.com
Driver who ingested weed, possessed firearm without license caught going 91 in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was arrested after police said he was speeding and under the influence of marijuana. Michigan State Police patrolling the highways in Metro Detroit stopped a vehicle after flagging it for going 91 mph on I-94 in Roseville. After getting in contact with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Reckless pickup driver seriously injures person stopped in traffic backup on I-94, police say
ROMULUS, Mich. – Police said a pickup truck was being driven recklessly when it smashed into the back of a car stopped in a traffic backup on I-94, seriously injuring the innocent driver. The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) on westbound I-94 near I-275 in Romulus.
Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar
FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
fox2detroit.com
Man jumps out of 2nd story window to escape Michigan State Police during foot pursuit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was arrested after leading Michigan State Police on a foot pursuit in Detroit late Tuesday night. At around10:55 PM on Southfield near Plymouth, a driver called the police and said they believed a male was attempting to break into a vehicle on the freeway's right shoulder.
Man arrested after exposing himself on flight to Detroit, authorities say
(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a flight to Detroit on Monday.Officials say the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a call about man exposing himself on a JetBlue flight from New York. Police responded and took the man into custody.Airport officials say the case was handed over to the FBI for investigation.No additional information has been released at this time.
Redford man shot and killed in his apartment, suspect still at large
Detroit investigators are on the case after a 22-year-old man was killed by an unknown gunman just inside his apartment doorway. This suspect knocked on the victim’s apartment door and shot the young man when he answered.
40-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting resident after slashing tires near downtown Farmington
A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged for the attempted murder of another man after police say he fired multiple shots outside a home in Farmington.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
candgnews.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
The Oakland Press
Detroit man accused of rape and related crimes in Pontiac
A Detroit man accused of rape in Pontiac on Aug. 30 is scheduled for arraignment and a pretrial hearing Nov. 15 in Oakland County Circuit Court. Steve Allen Dener, 50, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault for the alleged incident against an adult female at her home in the 47000 block of Woodward Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after stabbing at Dearborn business
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed another man at a Dearborn business Thursday. Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, of Dearborn, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.
Comments / 0