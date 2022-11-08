ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight, Addy Bink
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3391Ml_0j2VtW0f00

(NEXSTAR) — If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you had to wait longer than usual.

The Powerball drawing wasn’t announced on time Monday night due to a technical issue, the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement. The winning numbers were finally announced after 9 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

Powerball: The winning numbers for the $1.9B jackpot

The record-breaking $2 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. In the end, a single California ticket matched all six numbers from the overnight draw.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed,” the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST drawing, the association told the AP, “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.”

On Tuesday morning, the association said in a new statement that Powerball had been “in communication with the lottery throughout the night as it works to resolve the issue.”

A similar issue delayed a Powerball drawing just a couple of weeks ago, according to Nexstar’s WEHT .

In April, a Powerball drawing was delayed over four hours for a similar reason. Nexstar’s WJW reports that, in that drawing, Powerball stated that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete security protocols.

Last summer, a Powerball drawing was delayed to allow several lotteries extra time to complete security protocols, Nexstar’s WCBD reports .

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

The jackpot prize for Wednesday’s draw now reverts to an estimated $20 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Mother arrested after child tests positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering her child after both tested positive for meth. According to the arrest affidavit, Lindsey Collins was arrested after she and her child tested positive for methamphetamine. On June 6, 2022, Child Protective Services made a report with the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man arrested after discovery at car dealership

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman flees wreck, unrestrained 2-year-old in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with endangering her young daughter after the woman is involved in a car accident and leaves the scene with her daughter unrestrained. Sharin Beatty is charged with child endangerment, according to records. Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, an accident was reported […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Outsider.com

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy