A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO