Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrests
Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a Ruston police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle. Officer D. Smith spotted a vehicle parked at a location known for drug transactions. The occupants acted suspiciously when the officer questioned them. A record check of Jerry Wayne Melton, 28, of Ruston indicated he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students arrested after fight
Two Grambling State University students were arrested Friday night after they reportedly were involved in a physical altercation with one another. GSU Police received a tip through their G-Safe phone app reporting a disturbance in a room in Wheatley Hall. Officers responded to the dorm room and learned Cayden Beverly, 18, and Keiara Brown, 19, both of Franklin, had been engaged in a fight. The two stated they had been in a relationship for two years.
cenlanow.com
Bastrop shooting claims the life of a pregnant victim, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, the Bastrop Police Department is responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave. The units were notified that a black female had been shot. While in route, police discovered a black male that fit the description of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man leaving crash arrested for DWI
A Monroe man was arrested Saturday night after he left the scene after being involved in a crash on Interstate 20. Ruston Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 20 westbound near exit 86 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses stated the suspect vehicle left the scene traveling west on I-20. A...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested at local restaurant
Ruston Police arrested two people at the Dawg House Sports Grill on North Homer St. Thursday evening in connection with the theft of a purse and failure to pay for a meal. When officers arrived, the manager stated two security guards were following a woman who took a purse belonging to another customer. Officers caught up with the woman Tellena Moreno, 38, of Ruston, and took her into custody.
KNOE TV8
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday. According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman booked for burglarizing home
A woman was arrested for burglary Friday night after a brief investigation by Ruston police. Officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence regarding a burglary Friday night. The victim stated he left his residence for a few hours and when he returned, the front door was open and his television was missing.
Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting where one person was killed Monday night. According to Deputy James Mardis, Nathaniel Gregory Church, 33, of Collinston, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the Stop n Save gas station in Bastrop. Deputies believe Church was driving the vehicle when he and a female passenger were shot.
KNOE TV8
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hit and run driver caught
A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
cenlanow.com
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen...
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He is possibly in the West Monroe or Union Parish area. If you have […]
Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for hit-and-run suspect
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in regards to a hit-and-run that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The police responded to South College and Owl St. around 1:00 a.m. in reference to a hit-and-run...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
KSLA
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
cenlanow.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
Democrat Roy Williams elected Police Chief of Delhi
DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Roy Williams (D) was elected as the chief of police of the Town of Delhi.
Comments / 1