Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Sports
Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice 'terrific' in KU debut vs. North Dakota State
It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
KU Sports
Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0
The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
Where will KU, K-State football go this bowl season? Here are the latest projections
Here is the current bowl outlook for both the Kansas Jayhawks and K-State Wildcats.
KU Sports
What we learned about this Kansas team in the season-opening win over Omaha & what's next
We've now seen one full game from the 2022-23 Kansas men's basketball team and before the Jayhawks head back to Allen Fieldhouse for Game No. 2 of the season on Thursday night against North Dakota State, let's take a quick look at what we've learned. Led by freshman Gradey Dick's...
KU Sports
Jalen Wilson makes it 2-for-2 at the top of the list in Kansas' 2-0 start
1 – Jalen Wilson – The man scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half of Thursday's 82-59 win over North Dakota State, with most of it coming in silky smooth fashion. On top of that, he also led the Jayhawks in rebounding, with 9. It’s starting to feel like Jalen Wilson is going to start every game in attack mode and look to set the tone for others in a way that some of KU’s past leading scorers didn’t always do. Ochai Agbaji started to do it in Big 12 play and during the NCAA Tournament run. But for much of his All-American season a year ago, Agbaji let the game come to him and then took advantage when it did. With so many young guys and unproven scorers around him, Wilson’s in a slightly different role and he knows it. His assertiveness to open games is exactly what KU needs and will continue to need throughout the season.
KU Sports
Kansas coach Bill Self raves about versatility of 3-man 2023 signing class
The Kansas men’s basketball program officially added three prospects in the Class of 2023 to the roster for next season on Wednesday, when Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson signed their letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. According to 247 Sports, the...
Shawnee Mission West has two D1 signees on National Signing Day
Lots of players around the country signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports this week including two at Shawnee Mission West.
KU Sports
KU women stay tough late to hold off Jacksonville, 72-61, in 2022-23 season opener
The Kansas women’s basketball team’s veteran backcourt of Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter picked up right where they left off last season, delivering when it counted, to help push KU past Jacksonville, 72-61, in a closer-than-hoped-for season opener on Wednesday night. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson joined them in...
247Sports
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
KU Sports
Kansas women's basketball program lands commitment from local 5-star prospect S'Mya Nichols
The Kansas women’s basketball program has picked up a commitment from five-star prospect S’Mya Nichols from nearby Shawnee Mission West High School. Nichols announced her decision to join the Jayhawks in a video she put out on her social media channels on Tuesday evening. She picked KU over...
KU Sports
Jayhawks land first football commitment in the Class of 2024
Still riding the wave of becoming bowl eligible for the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas football program picked up its first commitment from a player in the Class of 2024 on Tuesday night. Running back Red Martel, a 6-foot, 205-pound back out of Beggs, Oklahoma, announced...
mvnews.org
After moving to 6A, boys soccer wins first state title in 1-0 victory over Olathe West
The boys soccer team huddled inside of Olathe West’s goal post at Wichita-Stryker Sports Complex for team photos, medals around their necks, the 6A championship state trophy front and center and the number one shown on their fingers. Victorious screams and yells echoed across the field “We’re not a...
New details revealed in former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer’s death
New details were revealed Tuesday in the death of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
WIBW
Kansas Game Wardens search for poacher responsible for killing 8-point buck
ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for poaching an 8-point deer in Atchison Co. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division says it is searching for information about an 8-point buck that was poached on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.
Election Results Kansas City: Derek Schmidt concedes KS Gov race to Laura Kelly
Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.
Former Park University president Beverley Byers-Pevitts dies
Former Park University Beverley Byers-Pevitts, who was the first female president in school history, died on Friday, according to the university.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
