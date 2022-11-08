Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wfxrtv.com
Projected Roanoke City Council race results
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR is projecting the winners in the race for Roanoke City Council to be Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin. WFXR News is projecting Luke Priddy wins the Roanoke City Council Special Election.
wfxrtv.com
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race.
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
wfxrtv.com
Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night
There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum--Democrats or Republicans. Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night.
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
wfxrtv.com
Buchanan has a Mayor
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – The Department of Elections and Voter Registration in Botetourt County says there won't be results in the race for Buchanan's new mayor until Wednesday. The race came down to a write-in vote with two likely candidates, resident Tristan Harris and councilman James Manspile.
WSLS
Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth...
WDBJ7.com
Candidates issue statements as election results develop
(WDBJ) - As the midterm numbers roll in, multiple candidates have issued statements regarding the results:. “I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
wfirnews.com
Roanoke GOP says strongest showing in decades is just the start
Republicans came closer to a Roanoke City victory than at any time since 2000, coming within several hundred votes of gaining a seat on Council. While disappointed with the outcome, they say the groundwork is now in place for future victories. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
wfxrtv.com
What to bring with you to vote
The polls are open as Election Day is just beginning. Polls opened at 6 this morning and are scheduled to stay open until 7 tonight. To make sure your vote counts, here are some things that you need to remember before heading to vote. What to bring with you to...
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
wfxrtv.com
Saving 5 Points Music Sanctuary
After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year.
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford.
thecarrollnews.com
Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District
Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
wfirnews.com
A community safety organization expands outside Roanoke
The CEO of The Peacemakers organization in Roanoke – which along with other local agencies works to reduce gun violence – says they are branching out to Lynchburg. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
wvtf.org
Virginia voters head to the polls
As people across the state headed to the polls Tuesday, many had issues of national importance on their minds. For some voters in Montgomery County, like Ray Thomas of Blacksburg, the main issue in this mid-term election is preserving the republic. "For me, it’s important to be voting for somebody who is going to respect election integrity who is going to care about prosecuting people who try to overthrow our democratically elected government."
