Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Projected Roanoke City Council race results

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR is projecting the winners in the race for Roanoke City Council to be Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin. WFXR News is projecting Luke Priddy wins the Roanoke City Council Special Election.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race

ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council

ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night

There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum--Democrats or Republicans. Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work

ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Buchanan has a Mayor

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – The Department of Elections and Voter Registration in Botetourt County says there won't be results in the race for Buchanan's new mayor until Wednesday. The race came down to a write-in vote with two likely candidates, resident Tristan Harris and councilman James Manspile.
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

Three Republicans expected to join Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Cty Council will soon have new members as the votes are finalized. Stephanie Reed, Martin Misjuns, and Larry Taylor, who were all endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, came out on top Election night. The three ousted two incumbents in a tight race.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats

In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Candidates issue statements as election results develop

(WDBJ) - As the midterm numbers roll in, multiple candidates have issued statements regarding the results:. “I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke GOP says strongest showing in decades is just the start

Republicans came closer to a Roanoke City victory than at any time since 2000, coming within several hundred votes of gaining a seat on Council. While disappointed with the outcome, they say the groundwork is now in place for future victories. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

What to bring with you to vote

The polls are open as Election Day is just beginning. Polls opened at 6 this morning and are scheduled to stay open until 7 tonight. To make sure your vote counts, here are some things that you need to remember before heading to vote.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Saving 5 Points Music Sanctuary

After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday's election.
DANVILLE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District

Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Virginia voters head to the polls

As people across the state headed to the polls Tuesday, many had issues of national importance on their minds. For some voters in Montgomery County, like Ray Thomas of Blacksburg, the main issue in this mid-term election is preserving the republic. "For me, it’s important to be voting for somebody who is going to respect election integrity who is going to care about prosecuting people who try to overthrow our democratically elected government."
VIRGINIA STATE

