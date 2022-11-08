ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade

Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy