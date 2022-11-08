Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
ETOnline.com
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
HOT 97
Safaree Responds To Viral Clip Of Erica Mena Crying Over Child Support Settlement
Safaree shuts down reports that Erica Mena has “full custody” of their two children. We previously reported that during a now viral clip of an episode of Love and Hip-Hop, Erica Mena breaks down in tears after finding out her divorce with Safaree has been finalized. The clip...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
ETOnline.com
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
Kandi Burruss Daughter Called ‘Unrecognizable’ After Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss sent social media for a loop after posting a video showing off her weight loss. Riley took to Instagram on Monday to post a comical mommy-daughter video joking about being the “daughter who loves spending money.”. The camera first shows Kandi dancing outside...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade
Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women
Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Mother Was Pissed After He Flexed His Rolls Royce On Instagram: "Baby, We Know You're Successful. You Don't Have To Throw It On People's Face."
Shaquille O'Neal reveals the big advise his mother gave him when he flexed a Rolls Royce on Instagram.
Beyoncé, Jay-Z post rare Halloween family pic as ‘The Proud Family’ with their kids
Beyoncé and Jay-Z treated fans to a rare family snap from this year’s Halloween celebrations in which they were decked out in costumes from the Disney Channel animated show “The Proud Family.”. “Family every single day and night,” the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker captioned the pic featuring herself,...
