Drug laced candy sends four Parkville Middle School students to the hospital
In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, school principal Micah Wiggins wrote that the candy was given by another student.
WSET
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting in Landover sends 2 to hospital
LANDOVER, Md. - Authorities say two people were shot early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. near East Ridge Drive and East Spring Place in the Landover area. Police say one of the victims is an adult male and the other is a male...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, Multiple Injured in Silver Spring Apartment Shooting: Police
One person is dead, and others are injured after a shooting at an apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, police said. Officers responded to a shooting in Silver Spring near Colony Road and Northampton Drive at about 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County police. Police at the scene initially said...
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identities Released as Detectives Investigate Double Fatality on School Drive
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a double pedestrian fatality that occurred on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Montgomery County and Gaithersburg City Police Departments along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch Road for the report of two pedestrians struck.
wmar2news
21-year-old detainee found dead in Central Booking cell on Monday
BALTIMORE — Correctional officers found a 21-year-old Central Booking detainee dead in his cell early Monday morning. the detainee is identified as Cortez Johnson. Officers found Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Monday morning before 7:00 a.m., they immediately began lifesaving efforts and call 911. Baltimore city paramedics arrived...
WTOP
Car hits and kills Gaithersburg couple on their way to vote
A Gaithersburg, Maryland, couple was hit and killed on Election Day as they walked to their polling site at a local elementary school. At around 7:20 a.m., just after polls opened in Montgomery County, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz and her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz, were crossing School Drive at a crosswalk on their way to the polling site at Fields Road Elementary School. A Prius driving toward Muddy Branch Road then hit the couple.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County woman in need of kidney receives life-saving gift
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - With a little help from FOX 5, a Montgomery County woman is getting a second chance at life after receiving a life-saving gift — a kidney transplant. Statia Betman says she saw FOX 5's story on how Chelsea Mai was on a mission to find a kidney donor. Right away Betman says she was inspired.
Burger King Murderer Sentenced For Gunning Down Ex-GFs Coworker In Frederick County
The man who gunned down his ex-girlfriend’s coworker at a Maryland fast food restaurant will spend decades in prison after being sentenced on murder and weapon charges, the Frederick County State’s Attorney announced. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, of Frederick, has been sentenced to 45 years for his role...
fox5dc.com
Neighbors speak out after 13-year-old is shot while raking leaves in Hillcrest Heights
PRINCE GE - A 13-year-old boy shot in Hillcrest Heights Tuesday was raking leaves at the time, according to neighbors and a police source. Prince George's County police said the child was shot in the head and is currently fighting for his life. The shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m....
fox5dc.com
New details in shooting of 13-year-old boy
Neighbors say the 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George’s county Tuesday was outside raking leaves when it happened. It’s a case police say they're working on around the clock as neighbors are left scared and stunned. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Hillcrest Heights.
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say multiple people were shot early Wednesday morning in Montgomery County. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near Colony Road and Northampton Drive in the Silver Spring area. Police and emergency crews are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with us...
Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men from Hagerstown in connection to a home invasion that took place in September. The Montgomery County Department of Police said they arrested Denzell Jamare King, 31, on Nov. 1. They arrested Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, on Nov. 3. Investigators said King and […]
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue. Police responded to...
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County DMV Knights 11U 'Gold Boyz' raising funds for nationals
BETHESDA, Md. - A Prince George's County youth football team wants to take their winning streak on the road to nationals next month!. The DMV Knights 11U 'Gold Boyz' qualified to compete in the United Youth Football League Nationals in Florida and are raising money to get there. Coach Riddick...
Baltimore family remembers Willie Tate, security guard killed in shootout with suspected shoplifter
BALTIMORE -- Family and friends are remembering Willie Tate, the Giant grocery store security guard who was shot and killed on the job by an accused shoplifter last Friday in Prince George's County. While Tate was working and living in Oxon Hill, his family is from Baltimore. Friends and family members came together to honor the 43-year-old outside the church where he was baptized."We want to remember him," said Tate's cousin Kelly Dukes."A big part of me is gone because he wasn't just my brother, he was my best friend," said the victim's sister Earlene Tate. Willie got just a few months...
WUSA
Judge tosses conviction of woman convicted of killing her mother and sister
A daughter convicted of shooting her mom and sister to death in her mom's McLean home -- for money and jealousy. A Fairfax County judge tossed out Megan Hargan's con.
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
fox5dc.com
DC Fire and EMS employees file legal challenge over facial hair requirement
WASHINGTON - Several firefighters in D.C. are taking the District to court over a policy that requires them to shave their facial hair. The four D.C. Fire and EMS employees told a federal judge on Monday that the city is violating their religious rights by requiring them to shave their facial hair. According to a court filing, each of the four men taking part in the suit, wear a beard in accordance with the tenets of their Muslim or Jewish faiths.
