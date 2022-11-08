ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences. Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Updated:...
Roughly 400K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County

Poll workers say tabulation machines issues caused confusion on Election Day. One poll worker said the news of the issues across Maricopa County sparked panic, leaving voters thinking their votes wouldn't be counted. Tracking Arizona's election results out of Maricopa County. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. County Recorder Stephen Richter...
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex

Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school

A news conference was held in Maricopa County to address false election stories and urge the public not to believe them. New federal guidelines making window blinds safer around kids. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A new rule requires window and blind manufacturers to start selling blinds that do not...
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
Phoenix Holocaust exhibit tells stories of survival

Arizona DPS, Idaho State Police present special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff's deputy. A special delivery was recently given to the father of Mohave County Sheriff's Deputy Philip A. Rodriguez, who was killed in the line of duty in 2007. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Jaime's...
