AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
AZFamily
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day
AZFamily
DPS troopers give special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy, and to give his father something he’ll never forget. Dep. Philip A. Rodriguez of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line...
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
AZFamily
Roughly 400K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
Roughly 400K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
AZFamily
Queen Creek student charged with two felonies after bringing gun to school
Queen Creek student charged with two felonies after bringing gun to school
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
2 suspects arrested after 2 shot at Chandler apartment complex
AZFamily
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school
Officer stops woman pulling out gun at Phoenix school
AZFamily
Man shot by Circle K clerk during argument in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened after an argument at a convenience store. Authorities say it happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road. When officers showed up, they found a man who had been shot with serious injuries. At this time, investigators believe the man had gotten into a fight over the store being closed. Police tell Arizona’s Family that the man got into an argument that then escalated when a clerk pulled out a gun and shot him. Details on the man’s condition haven’t been released, but authorities on the scene confirmed that the man was undergoing surgery.
AZFamily
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
AZFamily
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As numbers continue to trickle in slowly, some local races are also yet to be called. That includes two Phoenix city council seats that could go into a runoff election next year. The Maricopa County Elections Department updated the last local election results at 1:54 a.m....
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court in profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found in contempt
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court in profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found in contempt.
AZFamily
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
AZFamily
Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale Police Department detective was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. Police say Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty in a city-leased vehicle. The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. near Pima and Indian School Roads,...
AZFamily
Phoenix Holocaust exhibit tells stories of survival
Phoenix Holocaust exhibit tells stories of survival
AZFamily
Ballot counting continues in Maricopa County; more results expected Thursday night
Ballot counting continues in Maricopa County; more results expected Thursday night
AZFamily
Maricopa County votes on school overrides, bonds and budget increases so far
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Almost three dozen ballot measures in Maricopa County asked for voter approval for school budget override continuations, bond approvals, budget increases and more. Early voting information was released Wednesday at 1:54 a.m. and the next update is expected around 6 p.m. Here’s what the votes...
AZFamily
GOP asks judge to extend Maricopa County polling hours due to tabulation issues
GOP asks judge to extend Maricopa County polling hours due to tabulation issues
